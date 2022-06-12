Arkansas records 850,000th case of covid-19; death toll rises to 11,526

The Arkansas Department of Health recorded its 850,000th case of coronavirus on Sunday, about 27 months after the virus was first reported in the state.

The state's death toll from the covid pandemic rose by nine on Sunday to 11,526.

The first case of the virus in Arkansas was reported on March 11, 2020. As of Sunday, 850,203 cases of covid-19 have been reported, up 449 from Saturday. Of those cases, 831,597 are considered recovered.

New cases were up sharply from the previous Sunday, when the state Health Department reported 299 new cases of covid. That pushed the rolling seven-day average of new daily covid cases to 608, the count's first time above 600 since March.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of active covid cases in Arkansas rose by 285 on Sunday to 6,850, the highest total since February.

Hospitalizations rose Sunday by four, to 158, though the number of those patients in intensive care fell by two to 21. There were five ventilators in use by covid-19 patients as of Sunday.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



