Artosphere fans toast the maestro

Arts patrons gathered May 14 for An Evening with Corrado Rovaris at the Fayetteville home of Mary Ann and Reed Greenwood.

The private cocktail gathering has become a traditional part of the Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival and is held in honor of Rovaris, the principal conductor of the Artosphere Festival Orchestra. Jennifer Wilson, public relations director at WAC, tells me: “The Artosphere Festival Orchestra has been a key part of the Artosphere Festival lineup since 2011, and this year is no different.” The festival was back this year after a two-year hiatus due to covid-19 and “returned to a full execution of the orchestra as well as the festival,” Wilson said.

Artosphere: Arkansas’ Arts + Nature Festival, which ran May 4-27, “celebrates art, music and nature with exciting performances, activities and events that the whole family can enjoy,” organizers say. “Each year, Artosphere spotlights artists and performers from around the world who are inspired by nature, and provides a creative framework for the community to discuss issues of sustainability and environmental awareness.” Artosphere 2022 was sponsored by Walmart and supported by Friends of Artosphere. Support for the Dover Quartet and Rovaris was provided by Mary Ann and Reed Greenwood.

Oenophiles, mark your calendars for the return of the arts center’s Art of Wine Festival, now in its 20th year, in July. The Winemaker’s Dinner will be July 19, and Uncorked! is set for July 22.

Ali Manno headlined the 2022 Go Red for Women Experience luncheon May 17 at the Rogers Convention Center. Organizers say fashion and mommy blogger Man-no (formally Fedotowsky), is best known as the Season Six “Bachelorette” and from Season 14 of “The Bachelor.”

“The Go Red for Women Luncheon Experience celebrates more than a decade of lifesaving work on behalf of women. Our community’s most respected business, healthcare, civic and philanthropic leaders unite at the luncheon to raise funds for continued research, education and outreach,” organizers say. The event featured an expo, silent auction in the morning and live auction and luncheon that afternoon.

“Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the American Heart Association designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women locally, nationally and globally. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined.”

Paula Ryan, senior director of beauty for Walmart, and Megan Timberlake, senior vice president at Procter & Gamble, served as this year’s honorary co-chairwomen.

Next up for the American Heart Association is Paint the Town Red on June 17. Organizers say: “Paint the Town Red, known this year as ‘Paintfest,’ is an indoor/outdoor celebration and fundraising event for the American Heart Association. Come prepared to dance, enjoy good food and drinks, relax in our sponsor lounges and take lots of photos at our photo booths.”

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com .

