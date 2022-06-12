Bankruptcy watch

BAUXITE Derrick James Bentley, 6928 Detonti Road, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Phyllis Marie Tapp, 1808 Leewood Cove, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Jeffrey Alan Farrell, 14 Dogwood Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Larry L. Clayton, 3060 Mt. McGregor, June 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rosa V. Navarro, 2612 Silica Heights, Lot 5, June 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
BERRYVILLE Joseph N. Goins, 203 Cardinal Lane, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kayla A. Goins, 203 Cardinal Lane, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK Bernice Milbire Logan, 2128 Rainbow Road, June 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Shanea Carol Massey, 1016 Broadmoor, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Hannah Kathleen Blalack, 593 Kingwood Circle, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Deena Armstrong, 24 Bellamy St., June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jessica Lynn Ocain, 29 Winners Circle, June 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
CLARKSVILLE Matthew Lundy, 3846 CR 3451, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Jeffrey Shane Roberts, 2010 Cleveland St., June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mindy L. Durey, 3415 Tuscarora Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jonathan Durey, 3415 Tuscarora Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Mae Saeland, 5 Rosemont Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
COTTON PLANT Edwin E. Horton, Jr., 646 Poplar St., June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Cleothis Jamerson, Jr., 516 S Parkway Drive, June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
EMERSON James Harold Murphy, 2731 Columbia Road 9 South, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
EUDORA Dariel DeWayne Green Sr., 821 N. Prospect, June 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
Nora J. Horton, 1579 Carroll Hill Road, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Debra Lynn Gragg, 105 N. Platinum Drive, Apt. 11, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Gail Wayne Miller, P.O. Box 996, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Gerald Edward Nelson II, 3528 Heather Moor, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Samuel L. Carpenter, 1818 Harvard Ave., June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tom Siharath, 2100 N. 31st, Apt. 118, June 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Antonia Granillo, 15517 Sugar Creek Road, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
GENTRY Andres Alarcon, P.O. Box 382, June 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
GOULD Kenneth Malachi Pointer, 305 Massey Circle, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Kaye Downen, 22556 U.S. 65, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
HAMBURG Kenneth Bowden, 161 Ashley 337 Road, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amy Bowden, 161 Ashley 337 Road, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
HAMPTON Raymond Lee Jones, Jr., P.O. Box 645, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
HORATIO Ricky Galloway, 208 Barnhart Road, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Cheryl A. Rogers, 110 Anthony St., June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Charles Goodwin Henry, 103 Treasure Cutoff, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
HUNTSVILLE Charlie Wayne Edwards, 138 Madison 7612, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Teresa Kay Edwards, 138 Madison 7612, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Christy Nicole Boozer, 4629 Old Tom Box Road, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
JEFFERSON Patricia Alexandra Sanders, 4109 S. Ark. 365, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Maelayna Grace Walker-Wiley, 1912 Carolyn Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAKEVIEW Tina Kaye Clark, 6316 Ark. 178, Apt. 5, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAMAR Jimmy E. Birkhahn, 513 Elberta St., June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sharon R. Birkhahn, 513 Elberta St., June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAVACA Brittany Winbery, 2506 Barbara Lane, June 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Dwameetra L. Johnson, 7412 Deer Meadow Drive, June 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Hilary Browning, 26 Safforn Circle, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cepresha Yevette Reed, 7820 W. Capitol Ave., June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rita Mae Sanders, 3111 Willow Springs, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shavonda Peters, 8 North Meadowcliff Drive, June 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tyler James Brown, 12103 Mona Lane, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Elvie A. Arnold, Jr., 7700 W. 28th, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Eddie Ruth Arnold, 7700 W. 28th, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donald McCormick, 6301 Father Tribou St., June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Eddie Ray Leonard, 6608 Verbena Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
John McFee, Jr., 16107 Otter Creek Pkwy., June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Richela McFee, 16107 Otter Creek Pkwy., June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tawana Brown, 10520 Topaz Court, Apt. B, June 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Archille Giles, Jr., 8509 Lacey Road, June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kenneth L. Smith, Sr., 2900 Dogwood Lane, June 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Stacy A. Smith, 17 Java Court, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sandra Jean Busby, 17625 Arch St., June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tyree Layne III, 7610 W. 41st St., June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Vickie L. Hale, P.O. Box 56182, June 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
LOWELL Samantha Brighton, 209 Terrace Drive, June 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Aaron Christopher Potter, 11000 Donnie Drive, June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Serena Martise Young, 1572 Col Road, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Therese McShall Davis, 542 Ruth, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Luna Alice Bartushock, 1106 Joy, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARMADUKE Jonathan L. Baugh, 607 Industrial Ave., June 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Chris D. Baugh, 607 Industrial Ave., June 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Lesa Baxter, 9721 Short Marche Road, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
MCGEHEE Angel L. Broyles, 606 Shady Lane, June 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
MORRILTON Kyle Dewayne Taber, 213 N. Cherokee St., June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNT HOLLY Adolph Glover, 1365 McCall Road, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Lachandra C. Shelton, 5601 Ethels Cove, Apt. A, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marcus Lavelle McGary, 605 W. Scenic Drive, June 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Michael Christopher Simpson, 314 Dooley Road, June 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Larry Johnson, 4616 Dawson Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Johnson, 4616 Dawson Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Toni Cain, 62 Somerset Drive, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Laresha D. Dillahunty Cottrell, 511 Briar St., June 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
PERRY Clayton Lee Maxwell, P.O. Box 3, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Jacquita Holloway, 2603 Taft St., June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jamarcus Davis, 2307 W. 41st Ave., June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Brittany N. McQueen, 1405 River Road, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Brian Clinton Holt, 615 N. 37th St., June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Krystle Marie Holt, 615 N. 37th St., June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gloria Franco, 506 N. Persimmon Circle, Apt. 801, June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bradley Gillihan, 879 Amis Road, June 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lanita Faye Phelan, 1301 W. Lazy St., June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROMANCE Scott A. Bender, 109 B Silver Fox Court, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Pamela L. Bender, 109 B Silver Fox Court, June 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROSSTON Sherrie Goodwin, 2997 Hwy 32, June 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Yvette Austin, 5501 Kennedy Cove, Unit A, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sharon Hightower, 1 Trenton Jones Cove, June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tracy Y. Nicholson, 717 Laketree Lane, June 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
STAR CITY Steven Earnest, 91 Georgia Lane, June 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Marquitta M. Rogers, 304 W. Taft St., June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Gregory Thomas Jernigan, 1409 Lovers Lane, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rachel Marie Jernigan, 1409 Lovers Lane, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
WARD Kathleen M. Robinson, 146 Worthy Lane, June 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Rhatez Townsend, 814 S. 18th St., June 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
WILMINGTON Imply Industry, Inc., 3411 Silverside Road, June 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
WYNNE Justin S. Daniels, 32 CR 391, June 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Megan S. Daniels, 32 CR 391, June 3, 2022, Chapter 7.