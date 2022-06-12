Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club hosts fishing outing for Baker Elementary students

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club hosted a fishing outing May 13 at Lake Windsor in Bella Vista. Due to covid restrictions, the club had not been able to hold this event since 2019.

Approximately 100 fourth-grade students and staff members from Baker Elementary School in Bentonville attended the event. Kurt Wing coordinated the event on behalf of Baker Elementary School, which he has done for the past several years. Approximately 20 members of the Fly Tyers Club helped fix tackle and instruct the students on basic fishing techniques. Gary Henderson coordinated the event on behalf of the Fly Tyers.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 140 members. This men and women in the group share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The club meets every Thursday in Riordan Hall in Bella Vista, beginning at 9 a.m. with a social hour followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m.

Photo submitte Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club member Jim VonRohr enjoyed helping kids fish during the outing sponsored by the club May 13 at Lake Windsor.

