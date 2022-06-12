Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
May 31
Conner and Sunni Stephens, El Dorado, daughter.
June 2
Devin and Kyler Cook, Little Rock, son.
Kristen Maness and Gary Collins, Jr., Mabelvale, daughter.
Newly and Amber Martin, Jacksonville, son.
William and Randi Beard, Sheridan, daughter.
June 3
Tashayla Rice and TaQuan Porter-Baker, Little Rock, daughter.
June 4
Jacob and LeAnna Clark-Daniels, Little Rock, son.
John and Hannah Garrett, North Little Rock, daughter.
Brisean Gayles and Kalin Brown, Little Rock, daughter.
June 6
David and Kami Coleman, Little Rock, son.