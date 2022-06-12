Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

May 31

Conner and Sunni Stephens, El Dorado, daughter.

June 2

Devin and Kyler Cook, Little Rock, son.

Kristen Maness and Gary Collins, Jr., Mabelvale, daughter.

Newly and Amber Martin, Jacksonville, son.

William and Randi Beard, Sheridan, daughter.

June 3

Tashayla Rice and TaQuan Porter-Baker, Little Rock, daughter.

June 4

Jacob and LeAnna Clark-Daniels, Little Rock, son.

John and Hannah Garrett, North Little Rock, daughter.

Brisean Gayles and Kalin Brown, Little Rock, daughter.

June 6

David and Kami Coleman, Little Rock, son.