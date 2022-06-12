Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Titan General Contractors, 7500 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $480,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Huffman Contractors, 1200 Riverfront, Little Rock, $12,098,500.
Pursell Construction, 59 Woodglen Road, Little Rock, $850,000.
Willmark Homes, LLC., 203 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $600,000.
Markus Homes, 25 La Scala Court, Little Rock, $500,000.
New Home Estates, 73 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.
New Home Estates, 79 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.
New Home Estates, 85 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.
Curtis Contracting, 1600 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, $125,000.