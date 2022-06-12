Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Titan General Contractors, 7500 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $480,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Huffman Contractors, 1200 Riverfront, Little Rock, $12,098,500.

Pursell Construction, 59 Woodglen Road, Little Rock, $850,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC., 203 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $600,000.

Markus Homes, 25 La Scala Court, Little Rock, $500,000.

New Home Estates, 73 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

New Home Estates, 79 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

New Home Estates, 85 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

Curtis Contracting, 1600 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, $125,000.