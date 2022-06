The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 823 W. 6th St., commercial, Church of Christ, 6:44 a.m. June 6, property value unknown.

•1509 W. Daisy L Gatson Bates Dr., commercial, Uncle T's Foodmart, 4:54 a.m. June 8, property valued at $101.

72204

• 1900 S. Valentine St., residential, Cheryl Robinson, 12:06 a.m. June 5, property value unknown.

• 4601 W. 16th St., residential, Carla Anderson, 2:58 p.m. June 5, property valued at $1,050.

• 1200 S. University Ave., commercial, Shell, 1:19 a.m. June 7, property valued at $903.

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Rd., residential, Ebony Brown, 12 a.m. June 6, property valued at $75.

• 1010 Breckenridge Dr., residential, Breondaye Graham, 4 p.m. June 6, property valued at $387.

•11 Lawrence Dr., residential, Ray Steats, 9 a.m. June 8, property valued at $140.

•5000 Woodlawn Dr., residential, Neil Furqueron, 12 a.m. June 8, property valued at $125.

72206

• 1800 Broadway St., residential, Freddy Harris, 5 p.m. June 6, property valued at $125.

72209

•3940 Arapaho Trail, residential, Tonia Hall, 4 p.m. June 7, property valued at $501.

•3520 W. 69th St., commercial, Graceful Yard Service, 6:40 a.m. June 8, property valued at $450.

72210

•13328 Interstate 30, commercial, Rafferty's Liquor, 3:25 a.m. June 10, property value unknown.

72211

•810 Parkway Place Dr., residential, Kevin Tillman, 12 a.m. June 7, property valued at $351.

•500 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Taraz Farras, 1 p.m. June 8, property valued at $2,557.

72212

• 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Clint Arnold, 6 p.m. June 3, property valued at $10,651.

North Little Rock

72113

•3399 N. Olive, residential, Mitch Crunkleton, 10:21 a.m. June 3, property value unknown.

72114

•400 N. Palm, residential, Kanisha Jones, 7:45 p.m. June 4, property valued at $1,165.

•1901 Crutcher, residential, Enyidiya Njoku, 12:55 p.m. June 6, property valued at $35.

72116

•2724 Lakewood Village Dr., residential, Savanna Swayze, 6 p.m. June 7, property valued at $235.

72117

•2400 Hwy 161, residential, Alicia Rackley, 10:56 p.m. June 4, property valued at $100.

•10 Neal Pl., residential, Robin Hendrickson, 12:08 a.m. June 4, property valued at $101.

•1301 McNeil Dr., commercial, ARTG Environmental, 5 p.m. June 5, property valued at $26,500.

•1614 Yarrow Dr., residential, Cedric Harris, Jr., 12 p.m. June 5, property valued at $$1,880.

•5120 Lynch, residential, Josh Heffington and William Bridwell, 6 p.m. June 6, property valued at $1,200.

72118

•5302 Pike Ave., residential, Yensi Vasquez, 11 p.m. June 3, property valued at $23,494.

•5613 Sonora, residential, Caroll Weaver, 1 p.m. June 5, property valued at $1,085.

•4905 Arrowhead Pl., residential, Shabonda Yates, 2:30 p.m. June 5, property value unknown.