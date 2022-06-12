Business people

AGRICULTURE

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation has announced that Jake Cartwright has joined the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs Department as a director of commodity activities and economics.

BANKING

Kyle Keeney has been promoted at Malvern National Bank to chief credit officer.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Bethany Siems has been appointed director of strategy at Little Rock-based public relations and content marketing agency Ghidotti.

TOURISM

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has promoted Adam Berrios as vice president of sales and services and Kasey Summerville as vice president of marketing, communications and community engagement. Diana Long now serves as the bureau's director of community engagement.