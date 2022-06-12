Community Briefs: City to host Juneteenth celebration;Water company to flush lines Monday

City to host Juneteenth celebration

The Juneteenth celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Regional Park amphitheater, according to a news release from the city of Pine Bluff.

The community is invited to participate. The event will include free food, vendors, food trucks, performances, music and educational information.

Scheduled emcees include Jordan Sims, Kim Jones Sneed, and Kevin Crumpton. Stephen Cooley is scheduled to provide music and Vince Glover the videographer. There will also be local talent presentations as well as guests including Mr. and Miss UAPB.

The event will also include free covid-19 Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 years old and older. Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), the city of Pine Bluff, and the Arkansas Department of Health are sponsoring the vaccine clinic, according to a spokesman.

Also that day, the city invites the community to Movie Night on the civic center lawn at Pine Bluff City Hall at 8 p.m. Black Panther will be shown. Participants should bring their lawn chairs. Vendors will be available for snacks.

Details: Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383; marylddll@yahoo.com or 730-2000, ext. 7.

Water company to flush lines Monday

Liberty's annual Arkansas water system flushing is scheduled to start Monday in the area, according to a news release.

The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 13-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8.

These dates are approximate and subject to change based on safety precautions due to weather conditions.

Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508.

Liberty thanks customers for their patience as its crews complete this required work. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.