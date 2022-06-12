Club news: Stars, blueberries and ham radios

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. June 13 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd in Bella Vista. The program will be "Microsoft Word versus LibreOffice Writer." This will be a look at two widely used word processing applications, what they have in common and where they conflict. If you don't have access to a fairly recent version of Microsoft Office, LibreOffice may offer a satisfactory no-cost alternative.

This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for June:

• June 18: Using Windows 10, with Joel Ewing, 9 a.m.-noon.

• June 22: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1, with Justin Sell, 4-6 p.m.

• June 25: Microsoft Word Basic Usage, with Joel Ewing, 9-11 a.m.

Information: (479) 696-8867 or bvcomputerclub.org.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will hold its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 14 featuring programs and constellations of the month.

Monthly club meetings of SCAS are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville.

Information: President Bill Murphy at (479) 855-7180.

Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners is at 6 p.m. June 14 at the Neal Family Farm in Rogers. The blueberry/blackberry farm is located at 1246 Laurel Ave. Meetings are open to the public. Members may participate in a blueberry dessert contest at the meeting.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on June 22 in Fort Smith. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith at 700 Rogers Ave. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: Email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Radio Club

The Hogville Amateur Radio Club will be participating in this year's Amateur Radio Field Day June 25-26 at Tyson Park Pavilion T1 in Springdale. The club will have several ham radios and antennas set up and communicating with other hams all over the country.

This two-day event is open to all hams and those who want to learn more about amateur radio. The Hogville Amateur Radio Clubs meet at 6:30 p.m. the last Monday of each month at the Springdale Firehouse No. 1, 417 Holcomb Ave. Everyone is welcome.

Information: hogvillehams.club.

Women's Chorus

Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus meets for rehearsal at 12:30 p.m. each Monday at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. The group is currently preparing for a public concert on Aug. 21 and have placements open for high and low range voices.

Information: (217) 620-4543 or (918) 857-1675 or nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers due to the increase in requests for appearances at special events. The Honor Guard provides military honors at a funeral occurring within Northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff demonstrates a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service.

A local funeral home director can be called to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased veteran. Proof of military service will be required in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service. Additional volunteers means the Honor Guard will be able to honor more requests.

Information: vetwallofhonor.org.

The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge No. 1987 held a fishing derby June 7 for some of the veterans from the Veterans Home in Fayetteville. Medals were given to the veterans for the most fish caught, the biggest fish caught, and the smallest fish caught. (Courtesy photos)

