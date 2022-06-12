Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RAISING A GLASS

Curtain call

Argenta theater’s red carpet event benefits AEDD by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:54 a.m.
Shawn Jungmeyer with his daughter Brady and his parents Dennis and Gayla Jungmeyer on 06/02/2022 at Curtain Call for a Cause held at Argenta Community Theater (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


A glass of champagne and a walk on the red carpet set the mood for the Red Carpet Premiere of Curtain Call at Argenta Community Theater on June 2. The evening was a fundraiser for Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled (AEDD).

After a champagne reception with passed hors d'oeuvres and a chance to bid on silent auction items, guests were invited into the theater for dinner and a show.

Debbie Grooms, development director for AEDD, welcomed guests to the program and Neal Gladner served as emcee. Additional remarks were made by Jeff Shaneyfelt with presenting sponsor Little Shaneyfelt Marshall and Co. and North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick. Gayla and Dennis Jungmeyer were presented with the Jim Hinson Spirit of Giving Award.

Rounding out the evening were a live auction, a performance by AEDD consumers and the main show -- A Night with the Stars.

Money raised at the event supports AEDD's Jobs 4 You program that provides vocational training, job coaching and opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities to gain meaningful employment in the community.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


Print Headline: Curtain call

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT