



A glass of champagne and a walk on the red carpet set the mood for the Red Carpet Premiere of Curtain Call at Argenta Community Theater on June 2. The evening was a fundraiser for Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled (AEDD).

After a champagne reception with passed hors d'oeuvres and a chance to bid on silent auction items, guests were invited into the theater for dinner and a show.

Debbie Grooms, development director for AEDD, welcomed guests to the program and Neal Gladner served as emcee. Additional remarks were made by Jeff Shaneyfelt with presenting sponsor Little Shaneyfelt Marshall and Co. and North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick. Gayla and Dennis Jungmeyer were presented with the Jim Hinson Spirit of Giving Award.

Rounding out the evening were a live auction, a performance by AEDD consumers and the main show -- A Night with the Stars.

Money raised at the event supports AEDD's Jobs 4 You program that provides vocational training, job coaching and opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities to gain meaningful employment in the community.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



