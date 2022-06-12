Defining our rights, rules, and regulations

In an ideal world, an analysis and interpretation of facts will lead to conclusions, opinions, conjectures, hypothesis, and interpretations.

Facts should be verifiable and reasonably unassailable. Facts are not truths, but are foundational to discerning truths from half-truths and lies.

But in today's world, facts are not accepted at face value. They are constantly being challenged, because if the facts are false, then the truths that they espouse are also false. This newspaper dedicates pages every Sunday to dispel erroneous facts and conclusions.

But for what it's worth, let's start with some facts.

Since Sandy Hook a decade ago, there have been over 900 shootings on school grounds. Mass shootings are on the rise in 2022. The United States gun ownership per capita ranks first in the world. Second place is held by civil war-plagued Yemen.

Guns are the leading cause of death in the U.S. for kids 1 to 19. Other Western nations that experienced mass shootings and enacted laws to address gun usage saw a drop in the incidence of these events.

AR-15s style guns were mostly banned in the U.S. from 1994 until 2014. In the last eight years, since the ban was dropped, 20 million are now in use, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Another well-established fact is that the right to bear arms is enshrined in our shared Constitution by the Second Amendment. Absent an inconceivable seismic constitutional shift, no one will ever be able take a gun away from a law-abiding citizen.

Is this an unsolvable conundrum? Perhaps not. One way to think through this issue is to step back and consider our "rights" as citizens. The framers of the Constitution, in addition to describing the structure of the federal government, were concerned about the individual and wanted to codify individual rights to prevent abuse by an all-powerful central government. This was achieved in the body of the Constitution and in the amendments that followed.

Our rights as citizens should never be viewed as entitlements, but rather as natural or inalienable by virtue of our citizenship. These rights contribute greatly to one view of why America is thought to be exceptional.

To paraphrase Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), "That's why people want to come here."

In that light, let's consider the right to vote and the right to freely travel by car. The right to vote is the ultimate right in a democracy. Every state has passed rules and regulations that define who, when, how, and where you can vote.

Absent these rules and regulations, the voting process would be a mess, and the legality and the outcome would always be in question.

Recently, multiple states have legislated new laws, applying additional rules and regulations, in the name of ensuring the integrity of the voting process. The logic of these new laws is that, absent broad-based support of the election process, our social order would be in grave jeopardy. This is an example of using rules and regulations to protect a constitutional right.

Another of our most basic freedoms is our ability to travel freely anywhere in our country. We are not required to have a passport, visa, permission, prescribed length of travel, or set itinerary.

For most Americans, the preferred mode of transportation is the automobile. Every car is registered and taxed and required to have a valid license plate. The license plate and VIN attach that vehicle to its owner, so if a problem arises, ownership is easily established.

A driver's license is a requirement. Its issuance is based on age and the physical ability to operate a car. Violation of rules of the road, alcohol or drug usage, texting, or failure to register your auto can result in a fine, license suspension, or jail time.

The reason for all this is clear. Shared use of our roads and highways works to the betterment of society if everyone is on the same page, obeying the same set of rules. The right to travel safely and unimpeded is protected and enhanced by rules and regulations.

The tragedy of any mass shooting does not require enumeration. But when it occurs in a school, the horror is amplified to the unimaginable. Innocent deaths are hard to fathom and impossible to accept.

But what of the survivors? The psychological trauma they suffer likely will last a lifetime.

Most of us grew up in an age where school fire drills were ubiquitous. Now, active shooter drills are used in all schools. We are not teaching our kids to be prudent or cautious; we are teaching them to be justifiably afraid.

In 2001, the Twin Towers were brought down by ideologically driven terrorists. As a direct consequence, we now have 60,000 Transportation Security Administration employees to keep our airports safe. How many security guards will it take to keep our schools, colleges, churches, synagogues, grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, big box stores, sporting events, hospitals, shopping centers, factories--and the list goes on--safe?

There can never be enough security guards to go around. Will metal detectors decorate the entrance of every building we enter? Will open or concealed carry be the new norm? These are all crystal-ball projections, but look around and see if you don't see evidence of this in your neighborhood.

In a racially diverse culture as exists in this country, we are messaging to beware of the "other." Our children will hear that message. The type of society that will evolve will bear little resemblance to "the land of the free." We will all be prisoners, confined to live where we feel safest.

One of the true strengths of the United States is our federalist system of governance. States share similar problems, yet choose unique and different ways to address them. Wisely, states can learn best practices by seeing what works and what does not by observing their neighbors.

In middle America, when we gaze beyond our borders, we see fruitcakes on the west coast and neo-liberals in the northeast. An easy assumption would be that their solutions would not work here. But take a closer look.

California, with the toughest gun laws in the nation, has more mass shootings than any other state. But with a population of 40 million, if you adjust the numbers to per capita, the amount of gun violence is one of the lowest levels in the nation. The state has 8.5 gun-related deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 13.7 nationwide. You are 40 percent less likely to die from firearms in California than the rest of the country.

California is the rare state that does gun law research to document the effects of rules and regulations on gun-related violence. Open carry was prohibited. Assault weapons were banned. Gun sales were limited to license dealers. Background checks were made mandatory. Consumer product guidelines were applied to gun manufacturers. People convicted of violent misdemeanors were prohibited from gun ownership. Red flag laws were implemented.

Clearly, there is no single perfect law or approach that worked, but by layering law on law, from 2000 to 2020, California saw a decrease in gun deaths per capita, while the rest of the nation saw a dramatic increase. We ignore these facts and outcomes at our own peril.

Often, we lament the loss of the simplicity of years past. We miss the nurturing sense of shared community and feeling of safety that accompanied it. Times change and evolve, but the bedrock of our society can be found in the individual rights the founders wove into the Constitution and accompanying amendments.

Through generations, we have surrounded those rights with rules and regulations to ensure that we protect them as they protect us. We should always remember that just as our rights have defined and molded us as a people, the rules and regulations we implement will define and mold us as a society.

Dr. Drew Kumpuris is a cardiology specialist in Little Rock.