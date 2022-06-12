Ex-convict’s nonprofit assists others





Michael Johninson says God led him to create Compassion in Action while he was spending 20 years behind bars for second-degree murder.

Johninson was convicted in August 1992 and sentenced to 40 years in prison in the gang-related shooting of Sedrick Fowler. He says he was attacked by a gang and acted in self-defense. He was 22 when he was arrested and was in prison from 1994 through 2014 -- serving half that sentence.

He formed the nonprofit Compassion in Action in 2015. While in prison, Johninson knew nothing about how to run a nonprofit, but he sought out help through experts in the community and read anything he could get his hands on. While in prison, he also got a bachelor's degree in Christian education from Shalom Bible College and Seminary in West Des Moines, Iowa.

"It's actually a vision that God had given me in the late 1980s, but I guess I wasn't focused on pursuing it because I didn't understand what the vision was showing me," he says.

After two decades in the prison system, Johninson says, he knew he would need to find work and "cried out to God" that he needed help.

"And God spoke to me and said, 'I have given you a vision,' and that's the vision he wanted me to pursue," he says.

Johninson says he was addicted to cocaine when the shooting occurred. On that day, he was attempting to buy drugs.

"During that time of my incarceration is when God began to pour the vision into me," he says. At first, Johninson says, he had a hard time understanding the mission of the organization, but he said God showed him he had to "learn to walk in the vision, not run in the vision."

The idea became clearer, he says.

"I saw so many many men that were really lost, and I had never heard of people who had never been to church and never had a relationship with God. ... At that time, I didn't know that the vision God was showing me was already deep down inside of me."

When he tried to incorporate the nonprofit, he found out he needed to have at least three board members. He recruited Bishop Charles E. Williams of the National Assembly of Christian Churches and Ministry Fellowship Inc.; Pastor Kevin A. Kelly of Fellowship Christian Church and Chaplain James Reynolds, his former chaplain at the Department of Correction.

After solving that challenge, Johninson went back to the secretary of state's office to form his nonprofit only to learn it would cost him $50 -- about half his entire savings.

In addition to being the executive director of Compassion in Action, Johninson is a certified religious assistant at the Department of Correction and teaches a weekly Compassion in Action class at the Pulaski County Jail.

When asked about the components of the inmate re-entry program, Johninson sent an email that listed 13 topics but warned "these are truly just a few" parts of the curriculum. Compassion in Action also offers "Better/Dads Parenting" classes. Compassion in Action topics include "the 10 biggest lies we tell ourselves" and "facing the distractions that keep us from change."

"I am the first ex-offender that's a chaplain at the Pulaski County Jail, the largest lockup in the state of Arkansas," he says.

Compassion in Action's vision statement is "to make an ex-offender's dreams come true with a second chance." But with that, it takes money.

On June 23, the organization is hosting its first event in three years -- a roast and toast of Richard Akel, owner of Akels Carpet One with multiple locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and other cities. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the City Center at 315 N. Shackleford Road.

Akel is one of Compassion in Action's partners who hires former inmates who have gone through the program. Since its inception, more than 100 former inmates have graduated from the program.

And Johninson is bringing out the big local gun. The ever-popular Craig O'Neill, anchor at KTHV, Channel 11, will serve as auctioneer. O'Neill has known the founder since before Johninson's arrest when he was a successful car salesman.

"Compassion in Action is all about great comeback stories so I pivot from my reading mission to be part of a great story," O'Neill says.

In December 2017, O'Neill announced he planned to retire as the host of charitable events after participating in more than 9,000 in 48 years. Instead, he planned to devote his off-hours to kids -- specifically reading to them twice a week at Little Rock and Pulaski County public elementary schools. But that changed when things started opening back up after covid-19 subsided. He has been spotted at several events this year. Always gregarious and charitable, it seems O'Neill just can't stop helping.

More information about Compassion in Action is available at compassioninactionofar.org.





Michael Johninson, executive director of Compassion in Action, stands in a classroom where he teaches released prisoners how to re-enter society through a 12-week program that includes training, education and mentoring. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





