Food Safety 6-12-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• WAL MART SUPERCENTER -- FOOD STORE, 5501 Olive St. Date of follow-up inspection May 6. Produce three compartment sink is leaking from the nozzle and needs to be repaired.

• WAL MART SUPERCENTER -- FOOD STORE, 5501 Olive St. Date of follow-up June 9. No violations reported.

• RED LOBSTER, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection into complaint June 8. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during inspection. Pest control company was out 05/26/2022.

• TWO BROTHERS ONE STOP, 2215 S. Blake St. Date of follow-up inspection June 3. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• UNIVERSITY FOOD MART, 1702 University Drive. Date of inspection June 2. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed sugar out of original container. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law.

• TACOS Y DELICIAS ALMIS LLC, 407 N. Blake St. Date of inspection May 26. Observed raw chicken and beef being stored above cheese and bread in cooler. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken and beef were moved to the bottom shelves during inspection. Observed a bag of onions being stored on the floor in storage area. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. The bag of onions were moved off of the floor during inspection.

• MIKE'S QUICK STOP-RETAIL, 8885 Highway 79 S. Date of opening inspection May 16. Observation: The restroom doors do not have self-closures on them.

• MIKE'S QUICK STOP-RETAIL, 8885 Highway 79 S. Date of follow-up inspection May 24. All violations were corrected at time of follow-up inspection.