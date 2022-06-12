Fort Smith applies for FEMA grant to purchase homes in floodplain

FORT SMITH -- City Directors have agreed to submit a grant to the Federal Emergency Management Administration to help purchase and remove 12 homes in the city's flood plain.

The resolution was approved Tuesday in a 6-1 vote, with Directors Jarred Rego, Andre Good, Lavon Morton, Robyn Dawson, Kevin Settle and Neal Martin voting in favor. Director George Catsavis voted against the application.

City Administrator Carl Geffken noted in a memo to the board the primary ways to address flooding on the north side of town is to build a large and expensive infrastructure that can handle millions of gallons of water or to remove area houses and return the land to greenspace.

Geffken said Tracee McKenna and Ashley Garris with the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District completed the grant application for the city. They met with 10 residents who are willing to consider selling 1o homes and two rental properties. He said if the city is awarded the grant, the planning district will work with the homeowners and help them through the sale process. The homeowners aren't required to sell their homes and can choose to retain ownership at any time in the process.

"They've had an appraisal of their homes done based on market value without flooding," Geffken said.

McKenna said the city has between 250 to 300 properties currently in the flood plain, which would be too big of a project to accomplish at once.

Geffken said, if the grant is awarded, the cost will be a 90-10 split, with FEMA paying $1.96 million and the city paying $196,000. He said the city's Engineering Department already budgets $250,000 per year to purchase homes in the flood plain, which will go toward the city's share of the grant.

McKenna said the Planning District expects to get approval from FEMA in the fall, with the city having three years to use the money. She said several of the properties are within the same block, which will eventually provide a nice green space for the city and greatly help with the flood mitigation efforts.

"It's not a situation where we have to go in and immediately purchase all of the homes right at once and demolish them," she said. "As I've discussed with the property owners, as much as we can, we'll go on their timeline and schedule."

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked if the properties needed to be demolished, or if the city could move or strip houses to make a profit for purchasing other properties.

Geffken said if the property owners wants to move their homes, the grant money can go to that.

McKenna said the property owners haven't made that decision at this time.

"I just didn't want to put anyone into the position to make that decision right now, when there's still so many unknowns. I tried to be very, very sensitive to the needs of the homeowners, because it's a very sensitive issue for them," she said.

Geffken said once this project is finished, the city can show FEMA it's a viable program in order to receive more grant money to remove other properties in the flood plain.

Mayor George McGill asked if the city would need to wait until this project is finished before applying for additional money.

McKenna said she didn't think so, and the Planning District is always notified through the state Department of Emergency Management when opportunities arise.

Flood waters are seen on Friday, June 10, 2022, near a construction site at Fort Smith Park in Fort Smith. The city's board of directors recently submitted a grant to the Federal Emergency Management Administration for the acquisition of properties in the floodplain on the north side of town. Visit nwaonline.com/220612Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A flooded basketball court is seen on Friday, June 10, 2022, near a construction site at Fort Smith Park in Fort Smith. The city's board of directors recently submitted a grant to the Federal Emergency Management Administration for the acquisition of properties in the floodplain on the north side of town. Visit nwaonline.com/220612Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

