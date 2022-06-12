Georgia CB leaves Fayetteville with good vibe

Pittsburgh cornerback commitment Shelton Lewis said he liked the vibe of Arkansas after his official visit.

Lewis, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Stockridge, Ga., has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Purdue, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

"The visit was good,” he said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman and his crew, I like what they've got going on. It was good to see the college town. I like the vibe.”

He recorded 31 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble as a junior. Lewis also had 7 carries for 109 yards and 1 touchdown

Lewis pledged to the Panthers after making a recent official visit there. Arkansas defensive back Malik Chavis was his host for this weekend's visit.

He liked how the players took him and other over visitors in.

"Them just treating us like we were already players,” said Lewis, who is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman. “Just not treating us like young guys and letting us hang out with them. Just showing us how it is at Arkansas."

He plans to make an official visit to North Carolina.