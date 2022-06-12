HOF inductee calls for Griner’s release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame to call for the release of her former WNBA Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, noting it's been 114 days since the seven-time WNBA All-Star was detained.

"BG is our family," Taylor said in asking President Biden's help freeing Griner. "She's yours too. The entire global sport community needs to come together to insist that she be a priority."

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Taylor also wished her wife, Diana Taurasi, a happy 40th birthday after playing Friday night in a Mercury win and then traveling to Tennessee to escort her to the induction ceremony. Taylor helped Australia win two Olympic silver medals in 2004 and 2008. She also won three WNBA titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014 and was a three-time All-Star.

"If you continue to work hard, you too may be up here," Taylor said to Taurasi.

DeLisha Milton-Jones wrapped up her acceptance speech calling to bring Griner home. DePaul Coach Doug Bruno noted Griner has been a big part of USA Basketball's Olympic success.

"Brittney is a great human being," Bruno said. "No one deserves what Britney's going through. Enough is absolute enough. It's time for the powers that be to bring Brittney home."

Other inductees included Becky Hammon, Debbie Antonelli, Wayland Baptist star Alice "Cookie" Barron as a veteran player, Paul Sanderford who coached Western Kentucky to three Final Fours and Coach Bob Schneider who ranked third all-time with 634 Division II victories.

The hall also honored Title IX as one of the Trailblazers of the Game award at its 50th anniversary. Barron, who flew to games between 1954-1957 with the Flying Queens literally flying to away games while the men traveled by bus, made a call to everyone listening.

"I want to implore all of us to keep a very close watch on Title IX," Barron said. "The doors are open. We must never let them close."

