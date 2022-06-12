Holloway quiet, but vital leader





CONWAY – Madison Holloway isn't what a coach would call a silent assassin, where she's constantly allowing her performances on a volleyball court or at a track and field venue do much of her talking. But she's also not the rah-rah type who's always going to have a whole lot to say either.

Holloway, in turn, lands somewhere in the middle of that spectrum because she, in fact, does let her ability speak for her and she does have a way of getting her teammates riled up.

However, it's that kind of balance that's directly and indirectly shaped her high school career and made her one of the more skilled athletes to ever filter through the hallways of Conway High School.

"She's not a real vocal person," Conway volleyball Coach Laura Crow said of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Female Athlete of the Year. "Whenever you'd see her get really excited out there, it was kind of an exciting thing for all of us. We were like 'Oh wow, Madison is even excited'. She's just so serious and so focused all the time. But the girls on the team would tell me all the time that she's hilarious and really funny.

"I've coached her and watched her grow up, and I've never seen the hilarious side of Madison. But the thing about Madison is that she has a fire in her and a competitive side that drives her to want to do well."

This past school year went extremely well for Holloway.

The 5-10 star entered the Conway record books in volleyball and track and field while garnering all conference and all-state accolades in both. Holloway also completed her senior season by winning the long jump at the Meet of Champs for the second consecutive year.

"It was a hard season," said Holloway, who's signed to run track and field for Arkansas State University. "I feel like this whole year was kind of humbling. In track, I got second and third place a lot, but it was just really nice at the end to see all the hard work, all the hard nights pay off."

That work ultimately showed immediately on volleyball floor when Holloway powered the Lady Wampus Cats to a 27-5 record and a 6A-Central Conference title. Conway lost to eventual state champion Fayetteville in the state semifinals, but Holloway more than did her part in helping her team get to that point.

She had numerous matches where she recorded double-digit kills and was a force on that front line as the Lady Wampus Cats' middle blocker. But according to Crow, it wasn't just Holloway's talent that enabled her to make as big of a difference as she did.

"She really studies athletes," she explained. "Of course, she studies herself, watches a lot of game film, but she really studied the opponents that we were going to be playing. But she doesn't stop there because she also watches people that play at a higher level.

"She listens, she thinks about things, goes through different scenarios that could happen. ... just a student of the game."

Crow admitted she would've loved to put Holloway at setter but noted that middle blocker suited her much better. So much so that Holloway finished her career with 161 blocks, which is among the best marks ever in school history.

She continued that upper trajectory in track and field, although she got off to a bumpy start after suffering an injury.

"Last November, I had a broken piece of cartilage in my knee, and it was kind of hard getting back," Holloway said. "I was playing club volleyball and just landed wrong in practice, but I was able to overcome it."

Holloway recuperated from that setback to become one of Arkansas' best. She placed near the top of the leaderboard in her events at virtually every meet, including a second-place finish in the high jump and a fourth-place spot in the long jump during the Class 6A state meet in Little Rock on May 6, before etching her name in the Meet of Champs record books the following week.

"Madison is always looking ahead," Conway girls track Coach Lisa Worlow said. "She thinks about if she gets this height or this length in her jumps what that will do or what she will need next. Most other athletes are just thinking about the present situation, but Madison thinks about how it will all piece together and play out. She thinks about how she can put herself and the team in the best position."

The position as an unassuming leader may have done Holloway more good than any other slot she slid in.

"I'm kind of a shy person, but I had to come out of my comfort zone my senior year," she said. "Just having younger kids look up to me or having others look to me for guidance. That was different for me, but it was something I learned.

"But this past year was good for me. I know I've got a lot of work to do before I get to [ASU] because I'll be doing the heptathlon, which is something I've never done. Training has been hard, and it'll be harder once I get there, but for me, I really think it's going to be a lot of fun. I'll get a chance to do even more events and learn as I go."

Holloway at a glance

SCHOOL Conway

NOTEWORTHY Was an all-state selection in track and field all four of her years in high school. … Had 398 kills and 103 digs in her career. … Won the long jump at the Meet of Champs. … Will attend Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.



