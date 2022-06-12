Hunter learns from, teaches ‘the process’





It has been nearly seven years since Torii Hunter last played a professional baseball game, but that hasn't stopped him from trying to sell those around him on the idea of winning a World Series.

On Saturday night, Hunter was the keynote speaker of the 10th annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Awards Banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.





Hunter spoke about his time in the major leagues robbing home runs from the likes of Barry Bonds, his memories of being an all-state athlete at Pine Bluff High School and washing dishes in his barbecue restaurants.

More than 400 of the state's high school athletes, spread across 12 sports, attended Saturday's banquet in the Wally Allen Ballroom. Conway's Madison Holloway (volleyball) and Beebe's Adrian Carranco (track and field) were honored as the female and male athletes of the year by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, with Melbourne's Eric Teague (girls basketball) being recognized as the coach of the year.

Hunter struck out 1,714 times during his 19-year career with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers. While the hits, home runs and Gold Gloves are what might see him one day inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, it's those strikeouts -- and the failure they represent -- that Hunter said exemplifies the failure that he had to accept in order to have the success he did.

"I wish I would have known about trusting the process," Hunter said. "I think as a young player for myself, 17 years old, getting drafted, I wanted it now. ... After two or three years of being in the minor leagues, I'm like, 'Why am I not in the big leagues?' And there was no patience and I didn't trust the process. I didn't accept failure.

"Once I started accepting the failure, and understanding that that's a part of my journey, that's when I became a better player. Nobody really said that when I was playing [in high school], they just tell you how good you are. And then you go on to the next level and you realize like, there's a lot of good players in every state."

After hanging up his cleats following the 2015 season, Hunter went into a variety of business ventures, with a chain of barbecue restaurants being one of his fondest. Hunter owns three Tenders Smokehouse in the Dallas area. But without a baseball career to strive for these days, he had to turn to his business to fill the void.

Hunter refused to sit back and take in the profits from these businesses without first getting to know the circumstances of those that work at them. So when it came time to open Tenders Smokehouse, Hunter said he wanted to set an example by working shifts of washing dishes and picking up trash.

"A good leader, he actually gets down and dirty and shows people how to get it done," Hunter said. "I don't want to be the guy that tells people what to do and just shows up once in a while, I want to understand what they're going through.

"When I see them tired I can understand why barbecue. When you give a check to one of your team members, they go home and have food, shelter and clothing. Now this is what I went through baseball for. I went through it to change lives and make a big difference in the community, and that's what I'm doing."

Hunter said he has spent his whole life trying to gain any advantage he can by learning from those around him. From teammates and coaches to his wife Katrina, Hunter attributes much of his success to his eagerness to ask questions and learn from those around him -- a message he made sure to pass along to the athletes in attendance Saturday night.

"There's always room for growth in every aspect of your life," Hunter said. "I tell my kids there's only winners and learners. There's no such thing as winners and losers. Every time you lose or you fail, you actually learn something."









