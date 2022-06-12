• Craig Calavetta, a captain at the Broward County, Fla., sheriff's office, was "removed from his assignment as district chief in Parkland," Mayor Rich Walker said, amid an investigation into a report of two guns belonging to a principal being found in a charter school.

• Blake Lemoine, a software engineer for Google's Responsible AI organization placed on paid administrative leave for violating its confidentiality policy, said the company's system for building chatbots "is a sweet kid who just wants to help the world be a better place for all of us."

• Kay Ivey, Republican governor of Alabama, issued a memo authorizing Juneteenth -- signed into law last year as federal observance to recognize the end of slavery on June 19 -- as a holiday for state workers, closing state offices the next day, a representative said.

• Anna Lange, an investigator for the Houston County, Ga., sheriff's office, said a judge's ruling that her gender reassignment surgery can't be excluded from her health care plan is "a tremendous step forward for all transgender Southerners who are seeking insurance coverage for medically necessary care."

• Kenelm Shirk III, 72, former solicitor for Akron borough in Lancaster County, Pa., because of his age and health, was sentenced by a federal judge to time served and a $10,000 fine for threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate.

• Katie Britt, former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., was endorsed in a GOP runoff to fill Shelby's seat by former President Donald Trump, who called her "a fearless America First Warrior."

• Lucas Gorelick, a 16-year-old Nevada honors student, reached a tentative agreement to settle a federal lawsuit against Washoe County School District administrators he accused of helping students bully him with hoax calls to an anonymous school threats hotline.

• Noble Waidelich, police chief in Ukiah, Calif., must stand trial in a domestic abuse case brought by his former fiancee, a former deputy probation officer who also claimed she was demoted and had her gun confiscated by a supervisor during a deceit inquiry prompted by her allegations against the chief, a judge ruled.

• Rushern Baker III, former Prince George's County, Md., executive, dropped out from the race for the Democratic nomination to run for Maryland governor, citing on Twitter "financial challenges facing our campaign."