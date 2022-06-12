In tournament fishing, some things never change

Since the first bass tournament I covered in 1990, the same tropes recur on weigh-in stages.

Breakoffs are a constant theme.

"I broke off a couple of big 'uns that would have helped me."

Excuse me? Fishing line is tougher and more resilient than ever. We have braided lines and flourocarbon made from modern compounds. We have hybrid lines combining the best properties of braid and flourocarbon. Even modern monofilament line is chemically different than that of earlier generations.

Fishing knots is a science in its own right. I've watched anglers take nearly five minutes to tie a knot. There are speciality knots designed to join braid to flourocarbon, and speciality knots to join flourocarbon to monofilament line. Specialty terminal knots are documented to retain the highest percentage of a line's tensile strength, and yet anglers still break off fish as frequently as they did in the 80s.

One recurring theme is endlessly baffling. Anglers caught lots of big fish in practice, but those fish vanished when the tournament started.

Surely every tournament doesn't miss peak fishing by a just a couple of weeks or even days.

It's more likely psychological. Contrary to what coaches preach, perfect practice does not always translate to perfect play.

To be blunt, immensely talented people sometimes choke under pressure. For some, the pressure threshold depends on the level of competition. An angler might compete formidably in low level local tournaments, but they wilt as the stakes rise in higher level tournaments.

The pressure of competition can affect decision making. It can affect cast-and-retrieve pace and cadence. It can affect ability to interpret input from electronics and input from the fish themselves. It can affect response times to the clues from fish and electronic data.

During practice, an angler is entirely focused on their equipment, weather, water and fish. Essentially, they are fishing for fun. Success in practice intensifies the motivation for reward.

Put that same angler on the clock and cloud his thinking by adding a hundred or more other anglers to the equation. Increase his anxiety by making him launch deep in a flight or worse, launching him in a later flight.

Additional non-fishing elements can distract an angler from concentrating on basic fishing elements. For emotionally fragile or mentally undisciplined anglers, it can overload the senses. Somebody is already fishing their spot, or they don't want somebody else to see them fishing their best spots. I've often heard anglers say that, most recently during the BFL All-American on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.

During an FLW Tour event on Beaver Lake, I once watched Spencer Shuffield lose his focus because his co-angler was catching fish. I watched Andre Moore melt down because his cameraman brought a banana aboard the boat.

In short, a fishery probably does not change between practice and tournament time. Anglers change under pressure. The mere dynamics of competition can disrupt their ability to compete.

Sometimes disruptions are situational. Some anglers succumb to them at higher levels of competition. For example, anglers who qualified for the BFL All-American performed adequately and even excelled during the qualifying tournaments. The best of these excelled or performed adequately during the regional championships, but most did not.

Some that had the inner toughness to excel at the regionals succumbed to the pressure of the All-American. I've seen it happen at the Forrest Wood Cup and the Bassmaster Classic, too.

Some people are simply not equal to the moment. Some are not equal to one moment, but they conquer subsequent moments. The late Bryan Kerchal, who finished last at the 1993 Bassmaster Classic and then won the 1994 Classic, is my favorite example.

Equipment changes all the time, but people really do not, and for that reason professional bass fishing has not substantially changed since 1967. Rods, reels, hooks and line are better than ever, but lines still break and bass still manage to pull free from the sharpest, laser-honed hooks.

Modern electronic graphs allow anglers to present lures to a single fish in a brush pile, but there is no guarantee that fish will bite. Despite all of the advances in technology, it takes roughly the same weight to win a five-fish tournament today as it did 30 years ago.

And while today's young anglers are better than ever, even the best still choke under pressure.