Iraqi man will plead guilty to war crimes

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba -- A disabled Iraqi prisoner at Guantanamo Bay has reached an agreement with military prosecutors to plead guilty to war crimes charges related to his role as a commander of insurgent forces in Afghanistan in the early 2000s, lawyers disclosed in court Friday.

The secret agreement in the case of Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi is the first reached during President Joe Biden's administration, which has indicated it would support plea bargains to resolve long-running, sometimes stalemated war crimes cases at Guantanamo Bay.

Lawyers disclosed in court Friday that they had reached a preliminary agreement in May and completed a document Thursday that accounts for his crimes as a way of averting a trial.

Prosecutors had sought at most life in prison in a case that cast Hadi as Osama bin Laden's liaison to the Taliban and as a commander of insurgents who had attacked and killed U.S. and allied forces as well as medical and humanitarian relief workers in wartime Afghanistan and Pakistan from about 2003 to 2004. He was also accused of helping the Taliban blow up monumental Buddha statues in Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in March 2001.

Details of the deal, including for which of those attacks Hadi has agreed to accept responsibility, could be disclosed as early as Monday.

At a hearing Friday, the military judge, Lt. Col. Mark Rosenow of the Air Force, revealed the existence of the agreement but noted discrepancies in documents that he would use to question the prisoner on his understanding of the crimes, and whether he had voluntarily entered into the agreement. Prosecutors and defense lawyers said they would work through the weekend, in tandem with the senior Pentagon official who had approved the deal, to address the judge's concerns.

Most details of the agreement were under seal Friday, including the length of the sentence a military jury would be asked to consider.

But in a portion of the pretrial agreement that was signed in May, both sides agreed to postpone the prisoner's sentencing hearing until 2024 to give U.S. diplomats time to find a country to take custody of him and provide him with medical care for a degenerative spine disease that has become acute during his military detention. By law, he cannot be treated in the U.S.