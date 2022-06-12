Police beat: Jacksonville man facing 2 felonies

Jacksonville man facing 2 felonies

A Jacksonville man faces two felonies after police reportedly discovered he was an unregistered sex offender and illegally had a gun during a traffic stop Friday evening, according to an arrest report.

Police stopped James Witherspoon, 28, just before 7:10 p.m. at 708 West Main St. for reportedly making an improper turn. The officer saw a bullet in Witherspoon's lap and a police-style gun belt in the back of his vehicle, the report states.

Witherspoon was on the phone with his girlfriend, the owner of the vehicle, who told police her pistol might be in the car. Witherspoon told the officer he had the gun belt because was about to go into the police academy.

However, the officer discovered Witherspoon is a sex offender in Michigan who had not yet registered in Arkansas, and reportedly found a gun in the car.

Witherspoon is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces felony charges of failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a firearm by a certain person.