Kjerstad’s patience pays off in debut

Baltimore Orioles outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad's first professional at-bat was a constructive out, an RBI groundout to the right side that scored the game's first run for Class A Delmarva on Friday night. It would have been wholly productive no matter how it resulted.

Exactly two years following being selected as the second overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Kjerstad (Arkansas Razorbacks), who was ranked as the club's No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 10 by Baseball America, was activated off the injured list Friday to make his professional debut. It's been a long, arduous path to this point, following a case of myocarditis that sidelined Kjerstad in different formats through the 2021 season and a significant left hamstring strain he endured in March that delayed his readiness for 2022.

For good measure Friday, Kjerstad added his first professional hit in the sixth inning, an opposite-field single to left, getting two much-awaited firsts off his plate in a 7-1 loss for Delmarva.

"It means a lot. It's been a journey to get to this moment," Kjerstad said pregame on Zoom from Salisbury, Md., home of the Shorebirds. "It's been a lot of patience. ... Even when times are rough, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel."

The plan is to slow-play Kjerstad, now 23, into his first professional season. He's on a plan that'll keep him from playing every inning or even every game as he opens his Orioles career, and he will likely be lifted in-game to manage his workload per the rehab protocols the Orioles have set out for him. For at least a couple weeks, he will be limited to fragmented games in the outfield, but he can play all nine innings as the designated hitter.

For much of the past two years, it was hard to envision such an innocent desire.

Kjerstad's last official game came in an Arkansas jersey in 2020. That summer, he caught covid-19. That August, he was diagnosed with myocarditis -- a viral inflammation of the heart muscle -- in the fallout.

Kjerstad's 2020 season, which would have been spent at the alternate training site, was wiped away. After he spent some time in extended spring training in 2021, recurring heart issues eroded the chance for him to make it to an affiliate. Being able to resume baseball activities in August, a year after his myocarditis diagnosis, and instructional league in October were the extent of his activities.

Then in March, back to full medical clearance, a significant left hamstring strain sustained during an intrasquad game shut Kjerstad down for more than two months.

"It was frustrating," Kjerstad said. "It's not fun to go through injuries. You never plan for them in your journey. You never think about them. But you got to persevere through them, because it's part of the game. It's not the funnest part, but I think you learn some things being away from the game."

Such as how to deal with the pressure, disappointment and winding path of seeing those drafted before and after you make it to a high-level affiliate, let alone the major leagues.

"We all have different journeys and we're all working for the same goal," Kjerstad said. "Our timelines will be a little different, for sure. I've just got to be patient and just keep my head down and stay on my timeline, and progress as fast as I can and just become the best player I can be.

"The main thing for me is just trying not to force it," he said. "I haven't played a real game in a while and it's going to be human nature. I'm going to want to hit the ball hard, I'm going to want to get hits, I'm going to want to hit home runs. But it's going to be just kind of sitting back, staying confident in my process and approach, and just enjoying the process and enjoying being back in the box."

But now with medical clearance on both his heart and hamstring, the organization will be able to witness the player they signed for $5.2 million almost exactly two years ago, one they hope is simply a latent talent in baseball's top-rated farm system.

"Over that time, honestly, what I learned most was how much I want to play the game of baseball. Being away from it, it's not where I want to be," Kjerstad said. "I want to be at the field every day, I want to be playing. It's really put a perspective on how much I love the game and how I want to play it as long as I can.

"Now putting in the work or whatever I got to do [in order] to do that, it's fun, because that's that's all I want to do. I couldn't think of anything else through the time that was appealing or put a smile on my face or helped me pass the time. But now being back here at the baseball field and at the clubhouse around the guys, a lot of fun, and it's what I want to do."

Information for this article was also contributed by Roch Kubatko of MidAtlantic Sports Network