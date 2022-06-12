La Russa under fire as Sox squander 5-run lead

CHICAGO -- Loud chants of "Fire Tony!" broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as Manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings on Saturday.

La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager.

He didn't seem fazed, though.

"I hear it with one ear and I see it with one eye," La Russa said. "I just know I appreciate (that) they want us to win. And, when we don't win, they're unhappy."

Fans took up the chants a couple more times as the crowd of 30,221 rapidly thinned out in the 10th.

"There isn't anything that's happening with this team that, in the end, I'm not responsible for," La Russa said. "Never dodged accountability and I won't start now."

Chicago has lost three of four. Texas won for just the fourth time in its last 11 games.

Jake Burger hit a three-run home run off AL ERA leader Martin Perez that helped the White Sox take a 5-0 lead into the fifth.

But the Rangers clawed back when Adolis Garcia hit a three-run home run off Lucas Giolito in the fifth, then tied it at 7 on Jonah Heim's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

"You have to be in the right place at the right time and in the moment," Garcia said through a translator.

Nathaniel Lowe put Texas ahead with his second double of the game, a drive that began a four-run burst in the 10th. A passed ball by Reese McGuire scored another run and Marcus Semien hit a two-run single.

ATHLETICS 10, GUARDIANS 5 Seth Brown's grand slam capped a five-run seventh inning, and Oakland stopped a 10-game skid -- its longest in 11 years -- by beating Cleveland.

ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 4 Tyler Nevin hit a three-run home run and Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays each added an RBI, leading Baltimore over Kansas City.

TIGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Rookie Beau Brieske (1-5) pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and Detroit beat Toronto.

TWINS 6, RAYS 5 MLB batting leader Luis Arraez hit his first career grand slam and Minnesota spoiled Shane Baz's season debut, beating Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 10, PIRATES 4 Dansby Swanson blooped a three-run single and Ozzie Albies added a grand slam in an eight-run seventh inning as Atlanta extending its winning streak to 10 games by beating Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4 Tommy Edman hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning for the first walkoff RBI of his major league career as St. Louis rallied past Cincinnati.

GIANTS 3, DODGERS 2 Clayton Kershaw gave up a go-ahead home run to Thairo Estrada in a two-run second inning as the three-time Cy Young Award winner returned from the injured list, and San Franciso beat Los Angeles.

NATIONALS 8, BREWERS 6 Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers and Washington sent Milwaukee to its eighth consecutive loss.

PADRES 2, ROCKIES 1 Automatic runner Manny Machado hustled home when a two-out wild pitch in the 10th inning led to a throwing error by catcher Elias Diaz, lifting San Diego to the win in the opener of a doubleheader with Colorado.

PHILLIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Zack Wheeler struck out eight over six innings, Bryson Stott hit a two-run home run and Philadelphia won its ninth consecutive game, matching its longest streak in 11 years.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 5, ASTROS 1 Rookie Braxton Garrett pitched six strong innings, Jon Berti drove in two runs and Miami extended its winning streak to five games by beating Houston.

YANKEES 8, CUBS 0 Aaron Judge hit two of the Yankees' six solo home runs off rookie Matt Swarmer, and New York routed Chicago for its 10th win in 11 games.

