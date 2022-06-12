LB/edge rusher Spence has "great" visit

Outside linebacker and edge rusher Brad Spence had a “great” official visit to Arkansas and is nearing a decision.

His interaction with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman stood out.

“I like the people around here, I like the players,” Spence said. “It was a great experience. You've got to love Coach Pitt. I enjoyed myself out here this weekend.”

Spence, 6-3, 215 pounds, of Houston Klein Forest, narrowed his list of more than 30 scholarship offers to 10 schools, including Arkansas, Texas, Arizona State, Cal, Duke, Missouri, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin on May 27.

Arkansas having three linebackers with 100-plus tackles last year is a good selling point.

“I love it,” Spence said. “It’s a good opportunity. It’s a blessing to have a scholarship from Arkansas wanting me to play linebacker.”

He recorded 72 tackles,11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 6 pass breaks and 1 recovered fumble as a junior. Spence was a District 15-6A first-team selection.

A consensus 3-star prospect, Spence was hosted by freshman linebacker and fellow Texan Jordan Crook. His decision is close to being made.

“It’s getting there,” he said. “It’s a thin line, like 99%. I’m almost there.”

He plans to go out West for an official visit.

“I have California next weekend and then I've got to go from there,” Spence said.

His talks with Pittman were a hit.

"He’s a good guy,” Spence said. “He’s blunt. He’s real with you. I like it.”

He and Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom have been communicating since December.

“Coach Odom, man, he was recruiting me for the longest, man, and we just stayed in touch,” said Spence, who is being recruited by linebackers coach Michael Scherer.