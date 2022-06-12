Lecture time!

"I didn't get a harrumph out of that guy."

"Give the governor a harrumph."

--"Blazing Saddles"

Just when you thought that private equity media holding companies couldn't serve up a worse newspaper, now comes the news that Gannett (oy!) is cutting back on its opinion pages. Cutting back as in amputating. Some papers, we're told, will only provide opinion pages a couple of times a week.

This sounds like a decision that comes from newspaper "leaders" who've managed to drive the industry into near extinction--the same suits who started giving away the news on the Internet in the mid-1990s and never learned better, the same suits who made their papers less valuable over the years, and the same suits who still call the paper The Product. These people really need to go into the widget business.

According to Poytner's Rick Edmonds: "Gannett has decided that the time for a traditional editorial page has come and gone. Beginning in the spring and accelerating this month, the 250- title chain is cutting back opinion pages to a few days a week while refocusing what opinion is still published to community dialogue."

Community dialogue. This is definitely the work of people who call their newspaper The Product. By community dialogue, they mean they will not have to have people on the payroll to write editorials.

They could be taking a lesson from The New York Times, which surprisingly does not offer daily editorials all seven days of the week, substituting columnists instead.

The Gannett higher-ups told Poynter that these changes were made after a series of reader surveys. And a task force of editors has persuaded executives to recommend "a new chain-wide pattern" for Gannett papers.

A task force of editors would explain it. We can't think of anything that sounds more depressing. Or boring. But we bet they had good box lunches delivered.

Among the reasons for killing the daily editorial/opinion page, according to the story:

Readers don't want to be lectured, Gannett lectured.

We'll agree with that much. But as a friend put it, if you're lecturing, you're doing it wrong.

Maybe the better course to take, instead of ending the editorial page, is to get rid of the lecturing voice. And write like people speak. In sentence fragments. With a humorous story thrown in. And try to persuade Gentle Reader, not into thinking like the editors here think, but into thinking. Give readers something real and hearty to digest mentally in the morning. Unlike the television offerings. ("Next: Is your pet psychic?") There's no reason to talk down to the reader just because the coffee's still making. In our experience, a good dose of opinion can be more eye-opening than a bad cuppa joe.

Most lectures are boring anywhere, no matter if they're found here, in a college classroom, or in Sunday School. Remember: Writing counts. Could it be that so many of Gannett's readers told the survey that they don't need the editorials because the editorial writing at these papers is so bad? Purple-as-a-bruise prose, offered every day for years, doesn't attract subscribers. In fact, people avoid it like pink pork. Is it a surprise that readers tell newspaper executives they don't need it any more?

Other reasons for giving up and waving the white flag, editorially:

Routine editorials, Gannett says, and other opinion pieces "consistently turn up as the most poorly read articles online."

Exactly. Nobody goes looking for bad writing. ("Everywhere I go, I'm asked if the universities stifle writers. My opinion is that they don't stifle enough of them."--Flannery O'Connor)

So get rid of the editorial board, and let your writers write--instead of asking them to write committee reports. Around this shop, Paul Greenberg used to say that there'd only been two things written by a committee that were worth the read: The King James Bible and the United States Constitution. And both of those were inspired by God.

God might not have the time to inspire your editorial writers to come up with a good lede for the planning board meeting editorial. Your writers are going to have to do it themselves. Take off the handcuffs and let them go.

We can remember the names of great editorial writers--Ralph McGill, William Allen White, H.L. Mencken, Harry Ashmore, Paul Greenberg . . . But somehow we can't conjure up the name of a single great editorial board. Why do you think that is?

It seems like that idea--axing the editorial board--is a better step than giving up on editorials.

Another line item in the surrender story: "Readers can find a range of opinions on hot national issues on the Internet--so replicating that sort of content locally is a waste of time, space and budget."

Emphasis on budget.

A real newspaper needs to let its readers know where it stands. More importantly, editorials can often champion causes that need more of a voice in the community. But when a giant chain like Gannett is trying to cut costs, appealing to conscience fails.

And then this: "In the digital space, readers may not easily distinguish opinion pieces from straight news reports."

Which is why newspapers should clearly label opinion. As this one does. You'll notice that every columnist--from syndicated types on this page to local columnists in Perspective and Voices to restaurant reviewers over in features--has the small header "opinion" above the copy. Just to let readers know.

"When a newspaper delivers both news and opinions, the impartiality and credibility of the news organization can be questioned," says our Statement of Core Values, which you can find on 2A every day. "To minimize this as much as possible, there needs to be a sharp and clear distinction between news and opinion, both to those providing and consuming the news."

Would that be a better way to handle the issue, rather than just giving up? We had no idea Gannett thought so little of its readers.

Some of us think that the free market of ideas works better when you hear all sides argued forcefully. And a good editorial and op-ed page provides that. When it is allowed to.

All this reminds us of the trend at certain papers to stop endorsing candidates. Naturally, getting rid of the daily opinion section would follow. And then, soon enough, the papers will completely remove the section, like any other unwanted growth.

Newspapers are said to be in trouble. And they are. But one of the problems with newspapers is the same problem they've had for decades: some of the people running them.

Then again, maybe getting rid of the editorial/opinion page is not just a sign of laziness, but of cutting costs. Modern newspapers are filled with both.

Oh, Mencken. Thou shouldst be living at this hour! The newspaper industry--or at least a few editors--could use a kick in the pants.