LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: More upcoming bond meetings | 25 years of Williams Library | Zoo’s tropical bird house still closed

More meetings set on bond proposal

More upcoming community meetings will have Little Rock officials explain the Aug. 9 capital-improvement bond proposal and take questions from members of the public.

According to the latest schedule, meetings will take place Tuesday at Christ Little Rock Church (315 S. Hughes St.), Wednesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church (4501 Rahling Road), and Thursday at the West Central Community Center (8616 Colonel Glenn Road).

All of the sessions will take place at 6 p.m.

Library's 25 years merit celebration

The Central Arkansas Library System will celebrate 25 years of the Sue Cowan Williams Library with a free block party on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1800 S. Chester St., according to a news release.

Opened in 1997, the library's namesake was the plaintiff in a lawsuit that challenged unequal salaries paid to Black teachers within the Little Rock School District.

"Williams Library is in the very community that Mrs. Williams served as a teacher at the former Dunbar High School," branch manager Latina Sheard said in a statement included with a news release. "This community is a big part of her legacy and as the library that carries her name, our goal is to continue to build on that legacy of community and youth enrichment through the access of materials, programming, and services."

Utility's solar site to host ceremony

Central Arkansas Water will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 28 at 10 a.m. for a solar array near Cabot that will provide power for the water utility's operations.

Officials held a groundbreaking in April 2021 at the 30-acre site. At the time, officials said the array would be constructed and operated by solar company Scenic Hill Solar under an initial 20-year agreement with Central Arkansas Water.

Zoo section stays shut over avian flu

The tropical bird house at the Little Rock Zoo remains closed because of the risk of avian influenza, according to a zoo newsletter issued Tuesday.

A zoo veterinarian told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in April that officials had closed the tropical bird house to the public, among other precautionary measures in light of the spread of the virus in other states.

Contract approved for police, fire gear

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with a company to provide equipment for the Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad and the Little Rock Police Department's SWAT team.

The proposed contract with ABM Supply is for up to $94,305, plus taxes and fees, with the total cost paid for through a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant program, according to the resolution.

The resolution was approved as part of the consent agenda.