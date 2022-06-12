Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-North Carolina Chapel Hill Super Regional Game 2

Today at 11:45 a.m.
An Arkansas helmet sits on the field during practice Friday, June 10, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Pregame:

With one more win, the Razorbacks will advance to the College World Series for the 11th time in program history. 

Arkansas and UNC met just once before this weekend’s action in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. The Hogs are now 2-0 all-time against the Tar Heels, including a 7-3 win in the 1989 College World Series.  

Probable Starters: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-2, 3.25 ERA) vs UNC TBA

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory

