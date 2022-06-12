LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-North Carolina Chapel Hill Super Regional Game 2

Pregame:
With one more win, the Razorbacks will advance to the College World Series for the 11th time in program history.
Arkansas and UNC met just once before this weekend’s action in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. The Hogs are now 2-0 all-time against the Tar Heels, including a 7-3 win in the 1989 College World Series.
Probable Starters: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-2, 3.25 ERA) vs UNC TBA
Arkansas lineup:
CF Webb
DH Slavens
3B Wallace
C Turner
RF Lanzilli
2B Moore
SS Battles
1B Stovall
LF Gregory