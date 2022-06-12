Local notes

BEER & HYMNS

Beer & Hymns, the only sing-along event raising funds for area nonprofits, will kick off summer events in June partnering with Pride at Northwest Arkansas Community College and expects to follow last month’s massive donation collection with another large total for the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month.

Pride at NWACC is a student club where all sexes, gender identities, gender expressions, sexualities and asexualities are welcome and celebrated. They offer aid in preferred and legal name changing, counseling services, and connections to organizations like The Trevor Project and The National Suicide Prevention Hotline, plus special graduation events and PRIDE family dinners.

The money raised for Pride at NWACC at June’s Beer & Hymns events will directly support LGBTQ+ students attending the community college, said Austin Schader, NWACC’s registrar and Pride Club adviser.

Beer & Hymns is a free community sing-along of hymns and cover songs everyone knows by heart. Each month, they select a lyrical theme and a charity, bringing people together to raise their glasses, raise their voices and raise funds for organizations that change the world. Charitable proceeds come from direct donations at the events, as well as a percentage of food and drink sales.

June’s music theme honors the gifts and contributions of LGBTQIA+ artists and anthems, said Ken Weatherford, executive director of Beer & Hymns.

June events include:

• June 12th: Tontitown Winery, Tontitown, 5-7 p.m.

• June 26th: Bike Rack Brewing Co., Eighth Street Market, Bentonville, 5-7 p.m.

Information: (479) 387-4965 or lizkemis@gmail.com.

WALL OF HONOR

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor in Bella Vista provides a venue for special events such as Flag Day, Sept. 11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps teach the important history of the nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately a half-hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor, contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas.

Information: info@vetwallofhonor.org or (479) 855-4421.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the Bella Vista Historical Museum, is looking for more docents for the museum. The docent role consists of welcoming visitors to the museum, explaining how the exhibits are laid out, handling gift shop sales, and giving tours of the Settlers Cabin next door.

The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., and docents are asked to work at least one afternoon per month. New residents to Bella Vista are welcome to sign up as everyone will be provided with reading materials about the history of Bella Vista. All museum volunteers are required to be covid vaccinated and to be a member of the Historical Society. Membership dues are $15 a year.

Information: (479) 721-3122 or jerwerner@cox.net.

HOPE CANCER

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org .

