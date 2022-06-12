Man charged in 3 Maryland slayings

A West Virginia man was charged with killing three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday.

The name of the suspect in the shootings, Joe Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, W.Va., was also released by the Washington County, Md., sheriff's office on Friday.

Esquivel, who was hospitalized after a shootout with police, is being held in the Washington County jail on no bond.

Authorities say Esquivel arrived Thursday morning for his shift at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg, Md. He allegedly worked until he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees in the area of a breakroom. Police responded to a 911 call at about 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office has not released a motive.

Smithsburg police who arrived first on the scene found a wounded person outside. As deputies arrived, three additional victims, all deceased, were located inside, the Washington County sheriff's office said.

Esquivel left the scene in a car and was quickly met by Maryland State Police. A Maryland state trooper who was injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released late Thursday, authorities said.

The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said Esquivel fired multiple rounds at troopers. At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, state police said.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore identified those killed in the shooting as Mark Alan Frey, 50, of Hagerstown, Md.; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31, of Smithsburg, Md.; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, of Hagerstown.

Reached by telephone Friday, Nelson Michael, the father of Brandon Michael, 42, who was wounded in the machine shop shooting, said his son was still in the hospital.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Mullendore said the suspect used a semiautomatic handgun, which was recovered after the shootout.

OTHER SHOOTINGS

Police in Chattanooga, Tenn., have identified the three people who were killed in a shooting last weekend that also injured 14 others.

Chattanooga police on Friday said the three people who died are Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss and Kevin Brown. Police have said that 14 of the 17 victims in the June 5 shooting were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles leaving the scene.

Of the three who died, two were killed by gunfire and one was killed by a vehicle. Police did not specify the individual causes of death while naming those who died.

Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile, police have said. Obituary listings say Hixson was 24, Moss was 25 and Brown was 35.

Authorities have arrested Garrian King on a weapons charge in the shooting. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga said King was seen on security camera video exiting a stolen Chevrolet Suburban just after 2 a.m. June 5 across the street from Mary's Bar & Grill.

King was one of a group of three men, two of whom have not been publicly identified by authorities. One of the men wore a mask and carried an AR pistol, according to the affidavit.

The shooting occurred outside the view of the surveillance camera, but the affidavit said King was later recorded holding the gun and getting into a white Land Rover that left the area.

The Land Rover was located Wednesday at King's home, according to the affidavit. King admitted to officers that he purchased the gun on May 28. He claimed to have resold it, but the affidavit says officers were able to trace the gun's location and believe that King lied about selling it.

In Gastonia, N.C., three people were being treated for wounds that were not life-threatening after a shooting Friday at a mall, police said.

Rick Goodale, a spokesman for the Gastonia Police Department, said the shooting happened about noon Friday in the food court of the Eastridge Mall.

Goodale said the victims are being treated for their wounds. He said one or more suspects fled the mall and haven't been caught.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested one of four people wanted in the fatal shooting last month of a student's grandmother outside a New Orleans high school graduation ceremony that was held at Xavier University.

Brandon Rock, 18, made his first court appearance Saturday. Jail records show he was arrested Friday on counts of manslaughter and illegally carrying a weapon on school property, WVUE-TV reported. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond at $750,000, the station reported.

It was not clear whether Rock has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Still at large are: Laverne Duplessis, 40, who is wanted for manslaughter, obstruction of justice and illegally carrying a weapon on school property; Frank Bartholomew, 49, who faces a charge of obstruction of justice and a 15-year-old juvenile whose name has not been disclosed. The teenager faces a charge of illegally carrying a gun on school property.

At a news conference Friday, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the gunfire began after people accompanying two arguing female students escalated the conflict by drawing weapons and shooting.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.