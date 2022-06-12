Marriages and Divorces 6-12-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

John L. Thomas Jr., 53, and Dawn M. Lever, 51, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 8.

Collin Reece Branch, 22, and Selena Deangela Evans, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 3.

James Clyde Chester Wood, 38, and Stacy Renee Hale, 54, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 3.

Isaiah Jerome Jones, 24, of Pine Bluff, and Charli Laureatte-Louise McKelvey, 23, of North Charleston, S.C., recorded June 8.

Cody Wade Hickman, 23, of Pine Bluff, and Hannah Michelle Riddle, 21, of Sheridan, recorded June 8.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available this week.