The following marriage licenses were recorded June 1-6 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

June 1

Charles David Lacy, 51, and Kimberly Marie Ham, 43, both of Fort Smith

Gary Nathaniel Rogers, 37, and Heather Ann Long, 38, both of Hackett

Isaiah Mordecai Powers, 22, and Alexis Blayne Umholtz, 26, both of Ozark

Joel Nathan Newberry, 25, and Madison Nichole Franks, 24, both of Greenwood

Desmond George Butler, 32, and Ivory Michelle Caesar, 23, both of Lawton, Okla.

Juan Fernando Mendoza Martinez ,26, and Joselin Gutierrez, 24, both of Fort Smith

Bo Justin Wheeler, 31, and Amrhia Kinsley Leichliter, 24, both of Alma

Joshua Dale Kling, 33, and Anna Marie Copher, 32, both of Muldrow, Okla.

June 2

David Michael Hunter, 36, Shady Point, Okla., and Makayla Nicole Rowland, 25, Spiro, Okla.

Blake Michael A. Dean III, 22, Keota, Okla., and Rajina Rose Stavedahl, 23, Stigler, Okla.

Reece Mathew Somerville, 27, and Shannon Elizabeth Birkhoff 26, both of Fort Smith

Ronnie Virgil Sharp, 57, Muldrow, Okla., and Andrea N. Winton, 44, both of Fort Smith

Dustin Gene Clinton, 32, and Marissa Reni Lunsford, 28, both of Mansfield

Dominick Alejandro Gonzalez, 19, Greenwood, and Rebecca Gail Rose Edwards, 20, Piggott

Corey Wayne Newberry, 33, and Kacy Leann Burrows, 36, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Cody Allen Lemonds, 26, and Yvonne Bailey Carter, 24, both of Hackett

June 3

David P. Rolens, 47, and Jennifer Elizabeth Furr, 47, both of Fort Smith

Dustin Wayne Newton, 34, and Evelyn Suzanna Anglin, 31, both of McAlester, Okla.

George Shane Phillips II, 27, and Hope Michele Musser, 23, both of Norman, Okla.

Gabriel Michael Withrow, 50, and Shelley Dawn Robbins, 54, both of Okarche, Okla.

Jeremy Clint Elmore, 38, and Andrea Lynn House, 32, both of Huntington

Grant Arthur Lawson, 42, and Margarita Ivette Serrato Silva, 32, both of Fort Smith

John Michael Doerries, 32, and Brianna Marie Cullen, 32, both of Kansas City, Mo.

June 6

Steven Duffy, 71, and Racheal Leslie Hoover, 50, both of Fort Smith

Arnold G. Osborne, 58, and Betty Jean Scott, 71, both of Fort Smith

Jesus Saldana Ruiz, 26, Fort Smith and Cynthia Alcia Mejia, 29, Tahlequah, Okla.

Bryant Rodriguez, 28, and Sarah Katherine Louise Postel, 28, both of Fort Smith