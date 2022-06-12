The following marriage licenses were recorded June 1-6 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
June 1
Charles David Lacy, 51, and Kimberly Marie Ham, 43, both of Fort Smith
Gary Nathaniel Rogers, 37, and Heather Ann Long, 38, both of Hackett
Isaiah Mordecai Powers, 22, and Alexis Blayne Umholtz, 26, both of Ozark
Joel Nathan Newberry, 25, and Madison Nichole Franks, 24, both of Greenwood
Desmond George Butler, 32, and Ivory Michelle Caesar, 23, both of Lawton, Okla.
Juan Fernando Mendoza Martinez ,26, and Joselin Gutierrez, 24, both of Fort Smith
Bo Justin Wheeler, 31, and Amrhia Kinsley Leichliter, 24, both of Alma
Joshua Dale Kling, 33, and Anna Marie Copher, 32, both of Muldrow, Okla.
June 2
David Michael Hunter, 36, Shady Point, Okla., and Makayla Nicole Rowland, 25, Spiro, Okla.
Blake Michael A. Dean III, 22, Keota, Okla., and Rajina Rose Stavedahl, 23, Stigler, Okla.
Reece Mathew Somerville, 27, and Shannon Elizabeth Birkhoff 26, both of Fort Smith
Ronnie Virgil Sharp, 57, Muldrow, Okla., and Andrea N. Winton, 44, both of Fort Smith
Dustin Gene Clinton, 32, and Marissa Reni Lunsford, 28, both of Mansfield
Dominick Alejandro Gonzalez, 19, Greenwood, and Rebecca Gail Rose Edwards, 20, Piggott
Corey Wayne Newberry, 33, and Kacy Leann Burrows, 36, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Cody Allen Lemonds, 26, and Yvonne Bailey Carter, 24, both of Hackett
June 3
David P. Rolens, 47, and Jennifer Elizabeth Furr, 47, both of Fort Smith
Dustin Wayne Newton, 34, and Evelyn Suzanna Anglin, 31, both of McAlester, Okla.
George Shane Phillips II, 27, and Hope Michele Musser, 23, both of Norman, Okla.
Gabriel Michael Withrow, 50, and Shelley Dawn Robbins, 54, both of Okarche, Okla.
Jeremy Clint Elmore, 38, and Andrea Lynn House, 32, both of Huntington
Grant Arthur Lawson, 42, and Margarita Ivette Serrato Silva, 32, both of Fort Smith
John Michael Doerries, 32, and Brianna Marie Cullen, 32, both of Kansas City, Mo.
June 6
Steven Duffy, 71, and Racheal Leslie Hoover, 50, both of Fort Smith
Arnold G. Osborne, 58, and Betty Jean Scott, 71, both of Fort Smith
Jesus Saldana Ruiz, 26, Fort Smith and Cynthia Alcia Mejia, 29, Tahlequah, Okla.
Bryant Rodriguez, 28, and Sarah Katherine Louise Postel, 28, both of Fort Smith