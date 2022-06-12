Metcalf's Arkansas visit showered with love

Arkansas defensive back target TJ Metcalf enjoyed great hospitality during his official visit, which wrapped up Sunday.

“It was a great visit,” said Metcalf, who is being recruited to play safety. “Great hospitality and I love Coach (Sam) Pittman’s energy. Whenever people saw us, they knew who we were and they showed great love.”

Metcalf, 6-1, 188 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Valley, has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech and other schools.

He made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on March 12. Time spent with Pittman highlighted the latest trip.

“The highlight was probably being around Coach Pittman when we were going out to eat,” said Metcalf, who is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman. “Seeing that he’s just a real cool guy to be around. Got to hang out with the players, see what the college life is like, see if this is the place I want to come, and they did a great job showing that.”

He gave a rundown of his other upcoming trips.

“Michigan State on the 17th, Penn State on the 24th and I have two official spots open during the season,” he said.

His younger brother, Tevis, is also an outstanding junior prospect with an offer from Arkansas.

“We want to play with each other in college and Arkansas is giving us the opportunity to do that,” Metcalf said. “It just makes it a plus for them to get both of us.”