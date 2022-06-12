Muses Project brings ‘Music Man’ to ASC

The Muses Project of Hot Springs will present the Broadway classic "The Music Man" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., in Pine Bluff.

This will be the second year for the troupe to come to Pine Bluff. Last summer, due to issues relating to covid, attendance was by invitation only with a limited-capacity audience. This week's event, sponsored by Simmons Bank and The Pine Bluff Commercial, will be free and open to the public.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Muses to help bring 'The Music Man' to our Pine Bluff community," said George Makris III, Simmons Bank's executive vice president and general counsel. "It's a timeless production steeped in wonderful music and a feel-good storyline that everyone can enjoy, and we're excited that it's making its way to the stage at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas."

The Muses Project is in its 15th year and is one of the only year-round entertainment organizations in the area, according to the troupe manager, Toni Spears. The group also operates as a nonprofit. Asked how that works, Spears said at its core, the group is a good steward of the dollars it brings in.

"We are frugal," she said. "We fund-raise and we sell tickets. Donations account for about 70% of our revenue, and the other 30% is from tickets. So with the philanthropists and angels and patrons and the other supporters, we have a good financial situation."

Spears said the money goes to a good cause.

"We believe in investing in our performers," she said. "We pay the fair market price."

Wednesday's production is a presentation of one of the most popular musicals ever created.

"Set in the early years of the 20th century, 'The Music Man' is the story of 'spellbinder' and con man, Harold Hill, who poses as a boy's band organizer and leader, sells band instruments and uniforms, and schemes to swindle the naive townsfolk of River City, Iowa. His scheme is thwarted when he falls in love with the town librarian and risks being caught to win her heart. Timeless and brimming with charm, wit, and romance, this show humorously captures the belief in the inherent goodness of people, the transformative power of love, and that miracles are always possible, if you use the 'think system,'" according to the news release.

The Muses Project features 40 nationally touring professionals in the leading roles including: Stacey Murdock as Professor Harold Hill, with Muses General Director Deleen Davidson, Jeanne Bennett, Alex Boyd, and Lola Patrice.

They are joined by a live band of instrumentalists, young resident artists, dancers and child performers.

"This fast-paced musical is heartwarming and witty, with musical performances in the styles of ragtime, marching band, soft shoe, and barbershop, and includes exceptional renditions of the very familiar and classic tunes, 'Seventy-Six Trombones', 'Ya Got Trouble', 'Shipoopi', 'Lida Rose' and much more," according to the release.

"Don't miss this chance to experience this feel-good Broadway Classic presented by the Muses Project's first-rate professional performance troupe, free of charge, thanks to the generosity of Simmons Bank and The Pine Bluff Commercial/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette," a spokesman said.

Details: ASC, (870) 536-3375.