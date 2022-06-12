ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Music Man’ the latest Muses Project offering





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: Muses' 'Music Man'

The Muses Project of Hot Springs will stage "The Music Man" (music, lyrics and book by Meredith Willson) this week in Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village with a troupe of 40, including Stacey Murdock as Professor Harold Hill; a live band; and resident young-artist singers and dancers.

The lineup:

◼️ 6 p.m. Tuesday (student show), Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. Admission free to artists, performers, students, and teachers. Register in advance -- call (501) 609-9811.

◼️ 7 p.m. Friday, The Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village.

◼️ 6 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. June 19, Muses Cultural Arts Center.

Tickets are $35; visit www.themusesproject.org. For more information call (501) 609-9811.

'Art' in Rogers

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "Art" by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 23-25 and 2 p.m. June 26 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors and concessions open one hour prior to curtain time. Tickets are $20-$40. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

ART: Submit small works

July 22 is the deadline for Arkansas artists to submit to the Arkansas Arts Council works for its 2023 "Small Works on Paper" exhibition. The competitive visual arts exhibition showcases artwork no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches by artists who are members of the online Arkansas Artist Registry gallery. (Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansas artists 18 and older.)

Juror Margaret LeJeune, associate professor of photography at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., will select a maximum of 40 pieces to tour with the exhibition with as much as $2,000 available for juror selected purchase awards; awarded works become part of the exhibition's permanent collection. Artists may enter up to three works of art on paper; fee is $15 for the first entry, $20 for two or $25 for three. Works must have been completed within the last two years. Artists whose work is selected for the exhibition will be notified in September; the 2023 exhibition tour will open at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado.

Visit arkansasarts.org to submit work online. For more information, call (501) 324-9767 or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.



