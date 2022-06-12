Nearing 100, she spent her life serving others





Mildred Davidson is planning for a celebration on her 100th birthday, June 18.

She spent many years of her life caring for others, including Pulaski-Perry County Circuit Judge Tom Digby, the social worker who founded Youth Home, and several VIPs who stayed on the seventh floor of the Holiday Inn Downtown at Sixth and Broadway.

But on this day the focus will be on her, with birthday cake and the presence of her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her great-great grandchildren, as well as all the nieces and nephews she has helped raise over the years.

Davidson grew up in Sweet Home, one of 11 children, and now lives not far from her childhood home.

She left school after the third grade because her family couldn't afford the clothing and supplies she needed for school.

Davidson's mother was a maid and laundress and when Davidson was small she gave her little tasks to help her out. As she got older she took on more responsibilities and helped care for her siblings.

"I didn't think about it. I had already been doing the work, being a help. I have been working since I was about 9 years old," she says. "I used to follow my mother to work and then I had to get a job on my own."

Davidson was 15 when she married her husband, Milton, a young man she had known since birth.

"They lived just above us," Davidson says. "My mother named my husband and his sister named me."

Milton Davidson died in 1986. Their only child, Bettie, died in 2004.

Mildred Davidson's mother did the laundry at the Arkansas Confederate Home, which occupied about 60 acres in Sweet Home. The Confederate Home was founded to care for indigent Confederate veterans as well as their widows and orphans and at one point had more than 130 residents. When she was old enough, 16 or 17 years old, Davidson got a job there, too.

She was in that job for 25 years.

By 1961, the home was down to eight residents and the Legislature voted to close it.

"I did a lot of day work," says Davidson, meaning she worked for the judge and others when they needed her. "I did that until I got the job that I wanted. I wanted to work at the Holiday Inn at Sixth and Broadway."

In her dream job, she shone. Her supervisors found her to be an exemplary employee and saw to it that she was assigned to the seventh floor, where the hotel accommodated its most important guests.

"Nineteen years I worked there. I enjoyed the work, that's why I stayed on so long," Davidson says.

Davidson encountered some interesting people through her work, but she took special care not to intrude.

"We didn't question nobody. When we would go to their floor to do their rooms they would usually be gone or checked out," she says. "I didn't talk with them I just did my work and I would be gone."

Still, her services didn't go unnoticed.

"She has some autographed pictures here from people who came to town to sing and that kind of thing," says Davidson's granddaughter, Phyllis Shackelford. "She's got one from Jesse Jackson around here and from various entertainers and dignitaries who came to town."

Shackelford remembers a time when Davidson found a wallet, left behind by a man who had already left town. Davidson was insistent that the wallet be held for safekeeping and saw to it that it was returned to the man on his next visit.

"She made sure that man got everything back that was in it," Shackelford says. "She's always been an honest person. She doesn't believe in doing anybody wrong and she wants to be fair to everybody."

When Davidson was young, she and her mother made soap using lye and fat at home. They used washing powder, bleach, mops and brooms and that was pretty much it. At the Confederate Home and at the hotel, there were pre-mixed cleaners for every task, and there were vacuum cleaners and other machines to help with the job.

Throughout her life, Davidson has kept a vegetable garden and raised chickens, ducks and pigs and she used what she grew to feed her family.

"We've got greens out there, and onions, eggplant, tomatoes, okra. It's all coming up," Davidson says.

The eggplant is her favorite.

"I clean it and put it in the pan and cook it in salt water with some onions and tomatoes and garlic and butter and season it up," she says.

Tomatoes, fresh from the garden, are also something she likes.

"With my hot pepper," she says.

She enjoys fishing, usually with her granddaughter, for bream and catfish.

To Shackelford, just as important as what her grandmother has done is who her grandmother is.

"She has a good heart," Shackelford says.

Mildred Davidson has worked since she was 9 years old. She helped her mother in her work doing laundry and cleaning and then she went to work doing those things herself, first for the Confederate Home, then for some important people and finally for the Holiday Inn at Sixth and Broadway in downtown Little Rock. “I don’t remember my hands hurting back then but they are painful now,” she says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





