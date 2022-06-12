



NEW EAGLE SCOUTS

Isaiah Calvert, 18, is the son of Michael and Kay Calvert of Ward. He is a member of Troop 362 in Beebe at American Legion Post 91. "I partnered with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and First Electric Cooperative to install bat habitats at the Cypress Bayou Wildlife Area on Highway 31 at Lonoke/White County line."

David Coleman, 18, is the son of Kevin Sr. and Jennifer Coleman of Hot Springs. He is a member of Troop 10 in Hot Springs at Oaklawn United Methodist Church. "I built a blessing box to go in front of my church to help people in the community. The blessing box contains items such as toiletries, food, diapers, and religious literature."

Brett Dineen, 18, is the son of Steve and Lynn Dineen of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 29 in Little Rock at Christ the King Church. "I built a rail from the future site of the farm house/therapy center to the future site of the playground and soccer field at the future home of Pediatric Plus Therapy Farm in Bryant, AR. The trail incorporated a very unique tree that is growing horizontally that therapists will use as part of their therapy services."

Nina Gunnell, 18, is the daughter of Jon and Beyjo Gunnell of Hot Springs. She is a member of Troop 6020 in Hot Springs at Congregation House of Israel. "I put a 10-foot wooden post in the ground and attached a triangular shade sail to the post and pool house eave at Camp Tanako at Lake Catherine. The project provided shade for their pool. I am the 7th woman to earn Eagle rank in the Ouachita District of the Quapaw Area Council."

Jameson Lang, 16, is the son of Brian and Kristin Lang of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 7705 in Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic High School. "I coordinated the collection of shoes and backpacks for those in the community, who are working to transition out of homelessness, partnering with Settled Souls and Jericho Way Day Resource Center. I also coordinated the design and building of rug storage units."

Dylan Middleton, 14, is the son of Tanya Middleton and Brandon Middleton of Bryant. He is a member of Troop 17 in Bryant at First United Methodist Church. "Bishop Park is a recreation center in Bryant that contains a pool, sports field, and community garden. On October 31, 2020, a new flower bed was designed, planned, and built for all to enjoy. I am the first African American in the history of Troop 17 to earn Eagle Scout rank."

Paul Moellers, 18, is the son of Robert and Diane Moellers of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 29 in Little Rock at Christ the King Catholic Church. The project included designing and building a wooden bridge to connect a camp building to a hiking trail at Fercliff Camp and Conference Center.

Kevin Osorio, 18, is the son of Lina and Jorge Osorio of Sherwood. He is a member of Troop 427 in North Little Rock at Immaculate Conception School. Working with Immaculate Conception School in North Little Rock, he saw an opportunity to rebuild a vital retaining wall on the property that had fallen to decay. Kevin and his troop constructed a new, fortified retaining wall, made with higher-quality materials and landscaping that will endure for many years and make the surrounding area safe for visitors.

Isaiah Michael Calvert







Eagle Scout David Coleman.







Brett Dineen







Nina Gunnell







Jameson Lang







Dylan Middleton







Paul Moellers



Eagle Scout Kevin Osorio.





