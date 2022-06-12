No deal, Heels





CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The first time University of Arkansas first baseman Peyton Stovall came up to bat Saturday, North Carolina pitcher Max Carlson struck out the freshman on three pitches in the third inning.

Fastball. Fastball. Fastball.

"He was challenging me on the first at-bat with some fastballs, and he has a really good fastball," Stovall said. "Coming in, it almost looks like it's rising.

"I knew my second at-bat he was going to go right back to it."

Stovall was ready the second time around.

The left-handed Stovall pounded the right-handed Carlson's first pitch of the fifth inning for a home run over the fence in right-center field to break a scoreless tie.

It was the start of a three-run inning that helped carry the Razorbacks to a 4-1 victory over the Tar Heels in the opener of the NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional at North Carolina's Boshamer Stadium before an announced crowd of 3,794.

Arkansas (42-19) and North Carolina (42-21) will play at noon today on ESPN2.

If the Razorbacks win, they will advance to the College World Series for the 11th time. If the Tar Heels win, they'll force a decisive Game 3 on Monday.

"I remember the first at-bat, I blew three by him," Maxwell said of striking out Stovall. "Props to him for being ready for the next at-bat. Sitting heater and props to him for being ready for that."

It was Stovall's fifth home run of the season.

"I wanted to put a good swing on it and just make solid contact," Stovall said. "And you know, that's what I did and we took care of the rest."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Stovall's home run helped ease some tension in what had been a pitcher's duel to that point.

"Kind of relaxed us a little bit," Van Horn said.

The Razorbacks scored two more runs in the fifth inning and knocked Carlson out of the game.

Zack Gregory walked after Stovall's home run and advanced to second on a single by Braydon Webb. Brady Slavens followed with an RBI single that scored Gregory and sent Webb to third.

Webb scored on a sacrifice fly by Cayden Wallace, who had a seven-pitch at-bat against Carlson.

"We really wanted to get that third run in there," Van Horn said. "Wallace battled, had a good at-bat and finally hit a sac fly."









North Carolina Coach Scott Forbes replaced Carlson with Nik Pry, who got Michael Turner to hit a double-play grounder.

But the 3-0 lead looked awfully big with the way senior right-hander Connor Noland was pitching for the Razorbacks.

"I mean, he was pitching lights out and he's going full head of steam, just cruising along," Stovall said. "At that point, as an offense we're looking at each other like, 'We've got to get this dude some runs for how good he's pitching.'

"Just to be able to start it with [a home run] was awesome."

Noland (7-5) went 6 2/3 innings and held the Tar Heels 6 hits and 1 walk with 6 strikeouts. He threw 89 pitches with 61 strikes.

"He had an electric slider today," said North Carolina shortstop Danny Serretti, who was 2 for 4. "It kept us off balance.





"It's tough to hit when you've got your best pitch rolling. You have to tip your cap to him and come back ready to play tomorrow."

The Tar Heels loaded the bases with one out in the first inning, but Noland struck out Alberto Osuna swinging and threw out Mikey Madej -- who hit him in the left leg with a line drive -- at first base.

"That was a big moment for us," Noland said. "They thought they were going to get a couple there."

Serretti was on second base after hitting a double in the first inning when Noland fielded Madej's shot to strand three runners.





"That's baseball," Serretti said. "Mikey hit that ball on the nose. It just happened to hit [Noland's] leg and bounce right next to him.

"Hopefully those bounces go for us tomorrow."

The Razorbacks made it 4-0 in the seventh inning when Gregory and Webb walked leading off the inning against Pry, and Slavens followed with an RBI single.

After Colby Wilkerson hit a two-out single in the seventh inning, Van Horn brought in Evan Taylor to replace Noland.

Taylor got Angel Zarate on a ground ball to end the inning.

The Tar Heels got their lone run in the eighth inning when freshman center fielder Vance Honeycutt hit a home run -- his school-record 25th of the season -- against Taylor.

Freshman Hagen Smith, a starter most of the season, pitched the ninth inning for the Razorbacks and earned his second save. He pitched the final two innings in the Razorbacks' 7-3 victory at Oklahoma State on Monday night in the Stillwater Regional to earn his first career save after he came into the game with Arkansas leading 5-3.

"I just think he's a guy that we have a lot of confidence in," Van Horn said of going with Smith. "I felt like left-handed might be a good way to go at them to try to finish it up.

"I've got confidence in the other guys, too. I just think he's one of our guys that we feel good about finishing up a game."

Madej hit a leadoff single against Smith, who then retired the next three batters and ended the game by getting Colby Wilkerson on a flyout.

Carlson held the Razorbacks to 3 hits without a walk through the first 4 innings before Stovall started their fifth-inning rally.

"I felt really good today," Carlson said. "Just left some stuff up and they hit it and got those three runs in the fifth.

"That got it done for them."

With the way Noland, Taylor and Smith pitched, it was more than enough.









