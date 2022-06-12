GOLF

Finau, McIlroy share lead

Tony Finau birdied the final hole Saturday for an 8-under 62 and a share of the RBC Canadian Open lead with defending champion Rory McIlroy. McIlroy had a 65 to match Finau at 11-under 199 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the covid-19 pandemic that canceled golf's fourth-oldest championship the last two years. Finau had the best round of the week, eagling the par-5 ninth in a front-nine 29 and making four birdies and a bogey on the final nine. He won the FedEx Cup playoff opener last season at Riviera for his second PGA Tour victory. PGA champion Justin Thomas (63), Colonial winner Sam Burns (65), Wyndham Clark (68) and Alex Smalley (67) were 9 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is four shots in back of the leaders after a 68 on Saturday.

Two tied at Champions

Thongchai Jaidee shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the second-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez in the PGA Tour Champions' American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis. Thongchai birdied Nos. 14-16 and closed the bogey-free round at University Ridge with two pars. The 52-year-old Thai player is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He has 19 international victories. Jimenez shot a 68 to match Thongchai at 10-under 134, rebounding from a bogey on 15 with birdies on 16 and 17.

Kinhult in front at LPGA

Frida Kinhult birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and the second-round lead Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township, N.J. Seeking her first tour victory, the 22-year-old Swede starred at Florida State and was the top-ranked amateur in the world in 2019. Kinhult also birdied Nos. 8, 12 and 13 -- all par 4s -- in a bogey-free round in overcast and mostly calm conditions at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She had a 9-under 133 total. Lauren Coughlin was a stroke back after a bogey-free 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell posted a 67 on Saturday and is at 4-under 138. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 68 on Saturday and is at 2-under 140. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 74 on Saturday and missed the cut at 1-over 143. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 74 for the second day in a row to finish at 6-over 148.

Shelton rolling in BMW

Robby Shelton scored a 10-under 61 in the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Open Saturday to take a 5-stroke lead in Greer S.C. Shelton is at 22-under 192, five shots better than Ben Griffin, who turned in an 8-under 63 on Saturday, and Augusto Nunez, who posted his second consecutive 66. Zack Fischer (Benton) posted a 7-under 64 on Saturday and is tied for fourth place at 16-under 198. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday and is tied for eighth place at 15-under 199.

MOTOR SPORTS

Kyle Busch earns Trucks win

Although Kyle Busch is the winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history, he was down to his final chance to extend his decade-long streak of annual victories on the circuit. To absolutely nobody's surprise, Busch ended up raising a celebratory glass in wine country. Busch emphatically hung on to his lead after a late restart to claim his first Truck Series victory of the season Saturday night in the circuit's long-awaited return to Sonoma Raceway. Busch roared away from teammate Chandler Smith, aggressive Zane Smith and the rest of the field to win a two-lap dash to the finish after a red flag. The Cup Series veteran led 45 of the 75 laps and persevered through three late cautions to add his 62nd victory to the biggest total in Truck Series history. Busch has won a trucks race every season since 2012, and he finally secured his only victory of 2022 in his last opportunity after four previous winless starts. Cup Series drivers are limited to five trucks races per season.

Rossi fastest at Road America

Alexander Rossi won his first pole in three years and will now try to snap a losing streak that dates nearly as long. Rossi will start from the pole today at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., site of his last IndyCar Series victory 44 races ago on June 23, 2019. Rossi turned a lap in Saturday qualifying of 1 minute, 44.8656 seconds on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile permanent road course considered one of the best in the world. His lap put the Andretti Autosport driver on pole for the first time since Belle Isle in 2019, three weeks before his last win. The American became the eighth different pole winner through eight qualifying sessions, the most parity since 1961 for IndyCar.

TENNIS

Murray reaches Stuttgart finals

Andy Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 after beating Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the Stuttgart (Germany) Open semifinals on Saturday. The British three-time Grand Slam winner showed signs of his old form as he beat Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 6-2, holding his serve throughout the match. Murray continued his strong form ahead of Wimbledon after stunning Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five. It's the second final of 2022 for Murray, who lost to Aslan Karatsev at the hard-court Sydney Tennis Classic in January, and the first time that he has reached two finals in the same season since 2017. Murray, who has struggled to get back to his best following hip surgery, last won a tour singles title at the European Open in Belgium in 2019 and has a 46-23 record in finals. Murray's opponent in today's final will be second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini, who prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve.

BASEBALL

Son of Steve Sax dies in crash

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has issued a statement saying that his 33-year-old son who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert. Capt. John J. Sax was among the aircrew of an Osprey aircraft that went down during training in a remote area in Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego. "It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego," Steve Sax said in a statement published Saturday by CBSLA-TV. The former Dodger said his son had wanted to be a pilot since he was young and would talk about the types of planes that were flying overhead while playing in the outfield in Little League baseball.

Buehler facing long layoff

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler won't throw for six-to-eight weeks because of a flexor strain in his right elbow, making late this season the most optimistic timetable for his return to a major league mound. Buehler left Friday night's start at San Francisco after four innings when his elbow began bothering him. After the game, Buehler said he's dealt with occasional soreness in his elbow in recent years, and he expressed concern. Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday and flew to Los Angeles for an MRI. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said "as of now, yes," when asked if Buehler could pitch for Los Angeles again this season. If Buehler does resume throwing in six weeks, he would then have to build up arm strength and throw bullpens and batting practice before a likely minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. The 27-year-old Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, shortly after Los Angeles selected him from Vanderbilt with the 24th overall pick in the amateur draft. A two-time All-Star, Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts.

Injury sidelines Cubs' pitcher

The Chicago Cubs placed pitcher Wade Miley on the injured list Saturday with a left shoulder strain, one day after the veteran was activated. Miley threw 30 of 42 pitches for strikes in three scoreless innings Friday night at Yankee Stadium. He was pulled after throwing a few warmup pitches to start the fourth. Miley said he was injured throwing a pitch to Josh Donaldson in the second inning of a 2-1, 13-inning loss to New York. The 35-year-old Miley exited early Friday after not pitching since May 22 due to a strained left shoulder. He also missed the first month with left elbow inflammation before making his season debut May 10.

