OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Cherokee bicyclists to stop in Arkansas during ‘Trail of Tears’ trek

A group of five Oklahoma cyclists will pedal through Northwest Arkansas later this week as they retrace the steps of their Cherokee ancestors on the Trail of Tears.

Emily Christie, Kayce O'Field, Jeanetta Leach, Madison Whitekiller and Desiree Matthews are part of the Remember the Removal Bike Ride, which began May 30 in New Echota, Ga., the former capital of the Cherokee Nation and will finish on June 17 in Tahlequah, Okla., the modern-day Cherokee capital.

The women are following the northern route of the Trail of Tears, which includes Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma and will pedal their Felt Broam bicycles about 950 miles during the ride. A rotating team of support crew members in cars helps keep them stocked with food and drinks.

They are riding to honor the estimated 16,000 Cherokees who, between 1836 and 1839, were forced to march from their homes in the southeast to Indian Territory as part of the Indian Removal Act. About 4,000 died on the trek. Since setting off, the riders have visited Cherokee grave sites and landmarks. They plan to stop at Pea Ridge, which is part of the trail, and at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville when they reach Arkansas.

"I learned about the ride in 2012," said the 24-year-old Christie last week during a stop for supplies at a Target in Cape Girardeau, Mo. "One of my brother's friends did it and ever since then I wanted to go."

Averaging about 60 miles a day, the cyclists have pedaled through rain and up Appalachian mountains, but the time spent on their bikes isn't the only test they have faced.

"It's been challenging in ways I would not have expected," said Christie. "Physically, we are prepared because we were trained so well. The easiest thing about our trip is riding our bikes. Everything else has been very heavy and hard to process. We are seeing the places where our ancestors struggled ... where many of them passed away, so we're feeling all of these emotions."

Christie says she and her teammates are on this ride to let people know that "Cherokee Nation is still here. The Cherokee Nation is strong ... and one of the biggest things we are doing is advocating for our history to be known and taught. Native American history is American history."

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/removal.ride.

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com