100 years ago June 12, 1922

EL DORADO — Persons who sought to lay in a supply of smokes yesterday or to fill their refrigerators with their favorite soft drinks were out of luck here today. The lid was slammed down tight last midnight, and El Dorado “experienced” its first blue Sunday since the oil strike, over a year ago. The police judge several days ago issued orders that the Sunday closing law must be observed in the oil city.

50 years ago June 12, 1972

Senator John L. McClellan and Representative David H. Pryor retreaded the charges of the last 10 days of their runoff campaign for the United States Senate Sunday night in an hour-long confrontation that was broadcast over seven television stations and 40 radio stations. Neither man raised a new issue in the long-awaited debate. Most of the show, in fact, was devoted to the single issue of Pryor’s support by labor unions, which McClellan has hammered at repeatedly since he was forced into a runoff with Pryor in the Democratic preferential primary on May 30. McClellan charged on June 2 that Pryor was put into the race and controlled by union leaders.

25 years ago June 12, 1997

Former Prosecuting Attorney Dan Harmon was found guilty Wednesday of five of 11 federal felony charges, including racketeering by using his office to get drugs and money. Leaning back in his chair, Harmon showed no emotion as Chief U.S. District Judge Stephen M. Reasoner announced the racketeering conviction, as well as guilty verdicts on three counts of extortion and one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. As he left the courthouse Wednesday, Harmon insisted once again on his innocence. “The FBI got so far out on a limb digging up something on me,” he said. “Eighteen months later, the best they could do is parade criminals from the penitentiary. …. There’s nothing good about being accused of things you didn’t do. But to be convicted is outrageous on the words of criminals and drug addicts.” Harmon also assigned the media, especially the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a role in his conviction. “How’s anyone supposed to get a fair trial with this [media] circus going on?” he asked.

10 years ago June 12, 2012

The Dollarway School District lost its elected School Board and superintendent Monday and is now under state Department of Education control after a unanimous vote of the Arkansas Board of Education. The board, frustrated by the Jefferson County district’s failure to meet state accreditation standards and show improvement in student achievement, directed Arkansas Education Commissioner Tom Kimbrell to appoint an administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations of the 1,449-student system. Kimbrell will serve as the governance or the school board for the district, just as he does in two other districts under state control — the Pulaski County Special and the Helena-West Helena school districts — both of which were taken over for financial mismanagement.