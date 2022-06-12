PB NAACP names 2021-22 winners of ACT-SO medals

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP announced its 2021-22 winners of ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, Scientific Olympics).

ACT-SO is an achievement program sponsored by the NAACP that encourages academic excellence for high school students, according to a news release.

Winners are:

• Freddie Savage III, Gold Award Modern Dance/Performing Arts Competition – Watson Chapel High;

• Emarie Mahogany, Gold Award Short Story/Humanities Competition – Watson Chapel High;

• Freddie Savage III, Silver Award Drawing/Visual Arts Competition – Watson Chapel High;

• Sylvana Burgess, Silver Award Photography/Visual Arts Competition – Pine Bluff High;

• Sylvana Burgess, Bronze Award Painting/Visual Arts Competition – Pine Bluff High.

The students received Olympic Medals in their categories as well as cash prizes. The gold winners are eligible to participate at the NAACP National Competitions at Atlantic City, N.J., July 14-17, according to the release.

The local branch completed its ACT-SO competitions in April and held its first ACT-SO Awards Celebration May 22 at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse.

"These young people are prime examples of what can happen when talent meets opportunity," said Wanda Neal, president of the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP. "The results can be amazing."

Maryann Lee is the local ACT-SO chairman.

"ACT-SO is a life-changing experience for high school competitors because it helps them visualize the possibilities of what's available to them when they strive for academic excellence," Lee said.

Lee thanked her committee for their leadership and support. The panel included Jordan Sims, Bruce Lockett, Elaina Ballard, James Lomaxx, and Kweisi Golliday. She credits their support and dedication as two reasons the branch was able to have a successful program this year.

Parents who are interested in enrolling their students in the 2022-23 program or would like more information about ACT-SO should contact Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330.

People who would like to support the Pine Bluff NAACP ACT-SO program, may send checks to the Pine Bluff NAACP (and in the notation section, write ACT-SO.) Mail to to Post Office Box 9064, Pine Bluff, AR. The Pine Bluff Branch is designated a 501c-4 unit and donations are not tax deductible. Checks can also be dropped off at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 W. Barraque St.