North Little Rock notebook : Dickey-Stephens on council agenda; Pulaski Tech hires Oklahoman as dean

Dickey-Stephens on council agenda

Two funding items for Dickey-Stephens Park will be on the North Little Rock City Council's agenda Monday night.

The funding items would go toward fixing Dickey-Stephens' field, which has been plagued by flooding and sinkholes.

Mayor Terry Hartwick has pledged to fix the field but has resisted paying for $5 million in other upgrades that Arkansas Travelers officials have asked for. The funding items for the ballpark were on the council agenda at its last meeting in May but removed, as some council members questioned why the city should pay for upgrades to the stadium.

Pulaski Tech hires Oklahoman as dean

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College has hired an Oklahoman to be its new dean of student affairs.

Joshua Engle of Weatherford, Okla., comes to Pulaski Tech from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he had been dean of students and Title IX officer since July 2019.

The Pulaski Tech dean of student affairs leads the areas of student life/leadership, student conduct, academic advising, career services, student records, counseling, disability services, first-year experience, tutoring services, police and public safety, adult education, testing services, Title IX and student grants.

Southwestern Oklahoma State, based in Weatherford, about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City, had a head count enrollment of 4,644 students in the fall 2021 semester.

Pulaski Tech, based in North Little Rock, is the second-largest public community college in Arkansas, with 4,426 students who had enrolled in the fall 2021 semester.

He began his new job at Pulaski Tech on Monday.

Engle, 37, will earn an annual salary of $85,000.