Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded May 16-20.

Cameron Commercial Properties, LLC., to BH Property, West 65th, LLC., Pt S/2 Section 28-1N-12W, $8,500,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to First Security Bank, Ls1-9 B84, Original City Of Little Rock, $7,000,000.

Karen Flake; John J. Flake to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $4,664,772.

Stash Properties, LLC., to Stash Properties, LLC., 1001 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. Lot A-R B7, Breckenridge Business, $4,300,000.

D. Briggs & Associates, LLC., to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $2,530,824.

Little Ark Hospitality, Inc., to Sadguru Krupa, LLC., 500 W. 29th St., North Little Rock. L5R B25, Military Heights Renewal, $2,375,000.

George Wells; Rebecca Wells to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $1,965,240.

CBM Appraisals, Inc., to William J. Roehrenbeck; Elizabeth Carey Sullivan, 18 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock. L61, Valley Falls Estates Phase III-B, $1,500,000.

MJ Innovative Builders Corp to Terrill Wade White; Angela Renee White, 20 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L55 B136, Chenal Valley, $908,000.

Kevin Jerome Collins; Kevin Jerome Collins Revocable Trust to Brealand Garrett, 13801 Belle Pointe Drive, Little Rock. L20R, Belle Pointe; Ls448-449 & 433-434, Dairy Farm; Pt NE 31-2N-13W, $815,000.

Joseph A. Wright; Erin E. Priddy to William Richard Wrentz; Jessica James Wrentz, 41 Accadia Court, Little Rock. L23 B126, Chenal Valley, $812,000.

Finnegan's, Inc., to Jessie Couch, 5301 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L1 B10, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $650,000.

Matthew R. Jones to William C. Mayo; Maci L. Mayo, 3 Verona Court, Little Rock. L28, Hickory Grove Phase II, $600,000.

Stephen Michael Bowman; Kathleen Mryle Dyck to Mukesh K. Kattaria; Nancy Kattaria, 5 Noyant Court, Little Rock. L108 B36, Chenal Valley, $600,000.

Benjamin Tharian; Nayana Elizabeth George to Kevin L. Case; Leslie Case, 6 Verona Court, Little Rock. L25, Hickory Grove Phase II, $596,000.

John J. Flake; Karen Flake to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $590,416.

James D. Foss; Donna Hadfield Foss to William Dillard; Tabietha Dillard, L13, Glenn Johnson Ranch, $575,000.

Keltner Oil Co, Inc.; Keltner Properties Corp to Adam B. Coleman Family Farms, LLC., 7600 Ark. 107, Sherwood. L26, North Hills Club, $530,000.

Michael L. Wilson; Carole J. Wilson to Joseph M. Cook; Cristena E. Cook, 120 Village Creek Court, North Little Rock. L37R B38, Overbrook, $530,000.

Robert Joseph Powers; Sonia Ann Powers to Alonzo Dean Williams, Jr.; Valencia Kerlynn Wainwright, 60 Bascom Drive, Little Rock. L34 B9, Chenal Valley, $524,900.

Henry C. Kelley, Jr.; Stephanie D. Kelley to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $495,026.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Seth Boyd; Kaylee Boyd, 314 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L6 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $494,667.

Caldp, LLC., to AJW Proeprties, LLC., 10 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L4 B93, Chenal Valley, $475,000.

Michael Scott Cross, Jr.; Anne M. Cross; Anne Elizabeth McFadden to Erika Santos Horta; William R. Cossens, 420 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L2R B3, Elmhurst, $475,000.

Robert S. Lindley; The Deborah And Robert Lindley Living Trust to Michael Miller, 77 Marcella Drive, Little Rock. L75 B51, Chenal Valley, $460,000.

A&H Builders, LLC., to Justin Bank, 39 Rosans Court, Little Rock. L113 B72, Chenal Valley, $459,000.

Thomas F. Shock; Thomas F. Shock Trust to Aspen Property Acquisitions, LLC., Unit 1402, River Market Tower HPR, $450,000.

Randy Likens to Barrett Kerth, 2204 Beckenham Cove, Little Rock. L15, The Pointe Phase II, $438,000.

Edward Zachary Nichols; Alexis Ashlie Nichols to Virginia Fay Watson; Virginia Fay Watson Revocable Trust L2 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase CVIII, $435,000.

Steve J. Ronnel; Jennifer Ronnel to Mark Conine; Dawn Conine, 128 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock. L222, Longlea, $425,000.

Richard Cooper; Janene Martin to Tracie Culp Harrison, 2602 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock. L52, Pebble Beach Woods, $405,000.

Jesse A. Converse; Krista Converse to Viviana Suarez, 26 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L13 B68, Chenal Valley, $405,000.

Central Properties, Inc., to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $402,614.

Ellon Rogers Cockrill; Estate Of Rogers Cockrill to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $402,614.

Amy Madeline Bailey to Patrecia Powell; George McIlvaine, 73 Montagne Court, Little Rock. L41, Montagne Court Phase V, $390,000.

Jose M. Maglione to Justin Blagg; Megan Blagg, 106 Lucia Lane, North Little Rock. L1575, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $384,000.

Stephen Reece Lincoln; Blanche Lambert Lincoln; The Lincoln Family Revocable Trust to Jerry B. Burkett; Robin B. Burkett, Unit 20, Country Place HPR Phase 2A, $375,000.

Charles R. Anderson, Jr.; Charles Anderson Homes, LLC., to Hummingbird House, LL L435R, Northlake Phase XI, $375,000.

Lyndsey J. Kramp to Henry Hing Chu; Shari Ann Murrow Chu, 1624 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L1 B27, Mountain Park, $370,000.

Michael E. Anders; Pamela V. DeGravelles; Michael E. Anders And Pamela V. DeGravelles Living Trust to Craig McKnight; Susan F. McKnight, Ls11-12 B2, Hollenberg, $366,000.

Patsy Keathley to Dustin Alan Frankson; Christina Nicole Frankson, 20 Post Oak Loop, Sherwood. L10A B11, Oakbroke Phase VII Replat, $366,000.

Nathan R. Smith; Bethany L .Smith to Edwin E. Shumpert, Sr.; Dorothy A. Shumpert, 2941 Maelstrom Circle, Sherwood. L304, Miller's Crossing Phase 5, $362,500.

Peter Sidarous; Sara Hanna to Bola Fawzy Sidarous; Nancy M. Sidarous, 113 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock. L28 B22, The Villages Of Wellington, $361,000.

Duncan Baird; Courtney Baird to Daniel F. Phillips; Susan B. Phillips; The Phillips Family Revocable Trust L42, Hillsborough Phase I, $360,500.

Brittney Renee Cuen; Martin Kent Jordan, II to Anthony Young, 12212 Rainwood Road, Little Rock. L30R, Rainwood Cove, $350,500.

Jo Anne Stecks; Michael E. Stecks (dec'd) to Kell Crain; Jacquelyn Crain, 8 Violet Court, North Little Rock. L16 B1, Shady Valley, $349,900.

Heejoong Kim; Sehwa Kim to Merit Turner; Landon Harrett Turner, 106 Charleston Lane, Little Rock. L93, Charleston Heights, $345,000.

Travis Berry to Lindsey Roy; Eric Brown; Harold Roy, 323 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle. L1105, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XII, $336,500.

Amy M. Schneider; Rhett C. Gore to William T. Fisher, 14201 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L610, St. Charles, $326,250.

David Dunlap to Mark E. Summers; Mark E. Summers Trust, L20 B2, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $325,000.

Rick B. Ferguson; Deanna Ferguson to Kevin Huchingson; Dianna Huchingson, L36F, Valley Falls Estates Phase IV, $325,000.

Kell Crain to Jonathan Kazemi; Lindsey Kazemi, 14409 Shepard Drive, Little Rock. L63, Secluded Hills Phase II, $320,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to New Home Estates Corp., Ls19 & 21-25 B69, Chenal Valley- Tournay Circle, $319,000.

Vincent Lewis; Susan Persierb Lewis to Shaterrica Latrina Dawson, 1 Greeson Cove, Maumelle. L370, Edgewater Phase II, $315,000.

Clifford Burch Johnson, Jr.; Johnson Irrevocable Trust to Jeffrey S. Jones; Cheryl C. Jones, L38R, Fairway Woods PUD, $312,000.

BMLW Properties, LLC., to Janna Pickering, L18, Chelsea Square, $311,500.

George McIlvaine; Patrecia Powell to Christopher Bennett; Rebekah Bennett, 51 Windsor Court, Little Rock. Unit 74, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR Phase III, $310,000.

Brad Florence; Holly Florence to Bryant E. Young; Alexandra B. Young, 14417 Woodcreek Drive, Little Rock. L4 B4, Woodcreek, $310,000.

Gordon McGuire; Anna Marie McGuire to Robert Franklin Spraggins, II; Jordan Travis, 3 Surry Place, Little Rock. L69, Carriage Creek Phase I, $306,000.

Louie A. Watts; Betty S. Watts to CJW Farms Limited Partnership, LLLP L33, Deer Park, $305,000.

John W. Phillips; Cathy J. Cox Phillips to Nicole Mellott; Mark T. Mellott, 11 Natural Steps Cove, Roland. Pt SW NE 27-3N-14W, $300,000.

Ronald Lee Routh; Estate Of Thelma Florence Kidd Routh (dec'd) to Pinnacle Towing & Recovery, Inc., 6401 Fourche Dam Pike, Little Rock. Ls9 & 19, LP Coleman, $300,000.

Ronald Routh; Ronald Lee Routh to Pinnacle Towing & Recovery, Inc., 6401 Fourche Dam Pike, Little Rock. Ls9 & 19, LP Coleman, $300,000.

Marshall Equity Investments, LLC., to Matthew R. Norwood, 1709 Village Lake Drive, Little Rock. L58R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $299,583.

Enderlin Properties, LLC., to Shawn Thomas Riley, 201 Ash St., Little Rock. L6 B6, Glendale, $299,000.

Equity Trust/ The Donald T. Jack, Jr., IRA to KBK-Breck, LLC., 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Lot A B8, Breckenridge Business; Lot B-1 B8, Breckenridge Village Business Replat, $297,785.

Patrick Flynn to Michael Grant; Weston M. Grant, L5 B3, Pfeifer, $295,000.

Georgia A. Ware; Jerry Lee Ware to Linda L. Petersen; Keith Lynn Petersen, 22 Trelon Drive, Little Rock. L13 B48, Chenal Valley, $290,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC., to Keith Ellis Curry, Sr.; Mary E. Curry, 5713 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L29, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $289,257.

Walter L. Skelton; Martha A. Skelton to Jaime A. Reyes; Lucy M. Reyes, 13812 Longtree Drive, Little Rock. L91, Longlea Manor, $287,500.

Barrett Davis; Janell Davis to Robert A. Mayner; Aye Goggi, 1241 Kierre Loop, North Little Rock. L11 B1, Summerwood, $286,400.

Grace Realty, LLC., to Justin Harris; Camille Harris, 7405 M St., Little Rock. L2 B17, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $284,500.

David W. Stevenson to Robbin S. Wylie; Stacy Wylie, Pt NW NE 29-2N-15W; Pt SW SE 20-2N-15W, $280,000.

Edward Williams to Robert Joseph Powers; Sonia Ann Powers, L10, Juniel Point Replat- Parkway Place, $279,900.

Timothy John Stevens; Emily Parke Stevens; Stevens Family Revocable Trust to Linda Pneuman, 3700 Cantrell Road, Apt. 503, Little Rock. Unit 503, Riviera HPR, $277,500.

Toby Chu; Chu Living Trust to Melissa K. Dixon, L4 B1, Crystal Court, $276,700.

Stuart Gavin McGilvray, Sr.; McGilvray Family Trust Number One to Amanda Furr; Nicolas Verweire, 1500 Country Club Road, Sherwood. L24 B19, East Meadow, $276,500.

Rick B. Ferguson; Deanna Ferguson to Kevin Huchingson; Dianna Huchingson, L2, Valley Falls Estates Phase I, $275,000.

William Jelks; Lynda Jelks to Terry Peterson; Melissa Peterson, 4116 Royal Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L29 B66, Lakewood, $268,000.

Roberto Miguel Cossio; Whitney Brooke Cossio; Whitney Brooke Murph to Chloe J. Sarfatis, L5 B4, Sandpiper West, $267,500.

Lamar Bryant Williams; Latoya Renee Williams to Shaun Orange; Rosalyn Orange, 7200 Stonehenge Drive, Jacksonville. L9B, Wandering Ridge, $266,500.

Shakita Stevenson to Alexandria Herbert, 817 Timberwolf Trail, Jacksonville. L202, Northlake Phase V, $260,000.

Steven R. Goodnight; Leanne M. Goodnight; Leanne M. Thomas to Bradley Gordon Long, III; Genesis Holland Briceno, 1610 Foxwood Drive, Jacksonville. L3F, Critter Hollow, $260,000.

Cynthia M. Stafford; Henry R. Morehart, Jr. Revocable Living Trust to Jorge Diaz Macias; Jessica Leal Bello, Pt SW NE & Pt SE NE 15-1S-13W, $260,000.

Michael Edwin Boles; Michael Erwin Boles; Kristi Boles to Elizabeth Oest; Colton Oest, 1609 Northline Drive, North Little Rock. L14 B3, Overbrook, $257,000.

Michelle Lien Clinton Munoz; Eulogio Munoz to Gerald F. Lumpkin, Jr.; Asia Lumpkin, 1917 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L201, Base Meadows Phase 2, $256,000.

Matthew James Puszkiewicz; Kelvey Lynn Puszkiewicz to Ryan Alexander Coleman; Kristina Marie Jennedy, 2209 Peach Tree Drive, Little Rock. L10, Sandpiper Section A, $255,000.

Kurt Lugar; Janelle S. Lugar to Danielle Gilgeours, 1909 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L203, Base Meadows Phase II, $255,000.

Lewis M. Cartwright; Robert Minarcin to Jonathan C. Parham; Christy L. Smith, 4821 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock. Ls45-46 B207, Park Hill NLR, $254,900.

Judy Ann Hobbs Cook; Judy And Rondal Cook Living Trust to Michael Edwin Boles, 3017 Donaghey Drive, North Little Rock. L34 B59, Lakewood, $251,000.

Matthew Rodocker; Sondra Rodocker to Alex Kwok; Krista Kwok, 3 Birchwood Circle, Little Rock. Ls126-127, Birchwood, $250,000.

CA Real Estate, LLC., to Nathaniel Ross King, 52 LeFever Lane, Little Rock. L577, Kingwood Place, $250,000.

Jonathan Christian Gann; Kevin Marcus Gann to Jimmy Bao Ho, L18, Colony West 1st, $250,000.

Thomas G. Nation; Jeanette R. Nation to Roger Williams; Pamela Williams, L58, Ridgecrest Manor, $248,000.

Latitude Land Company to Dudley R. Moore, III; Marie S. Moore, Apt. 308, Cambridge Place HPR, $244,000.

Sheila A. Frazier; Edwin P. Frazier (dec'd) to Steven Brown; Gina Brown, 12306 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L8 B3, Cherry Creek, $240,000.

Kurtis Randall Kulbeth; Hanna Jane Kulbeth to Paige Gocke Olsen; Thomas Henry Olsen, Jr., 12930 Westglen Drive, Little Rock. L61, Westhampton, $240,000.

Joyce E. Hall Arey; Joyce Hall Arey Revocable Trust to Eric L. Sisk; Teresa L. Sisk, L3 B19, Indian Hills, $237,000.

William Dillon Howard; Rachel Tiffee to Beki Dunagan, 130 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle. L29R B2, Villages At New Bedford Phase II Replat, $230,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC., to Debra Arnn, 6512 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock. L30 B23, Indian Hills, $222,500.

George F. Snipan; Mary H. Snipan Revocable Trust; George Snipan Revocable Trust to Nickole Diaz, 517 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Pt SE NW 6-2N-11W, $217,500.

Misty Michelle Lacewell to Susan Jeter; Robert E. Nosari, 2805 Foxcroft Road, Apt. 503, Little Rock. Apt 503, Foxcroft Square HPR, $215,000.

Aubrey Shinn; William Tyler Shinn to Kayla Billingsley; Jeffrey Billingsley, 5607 Mandan Road, Little Rock. Ls1-2 B1, Suburbanette Estates, $215,000.

Jewel Ownens; Estate of Lawrene N. Owens (dec'd) to Jewel Owens, 2517 Cedar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L32 B13, Overbrook, $215,000.

Brian Hagewood; Donna Hagewood to Christopher Paige, 7 Tortoise Park Cove, Little Rock. L52, Turtle Creek, $214,900.

Antoine M. Cahn to Pixel Properties, LLC., 1113 Old Charter Court, Little Rock. L314, Walnut Valley 2nd, $210,000.

MLR Properties, LLC., to Kenneth Piggee; Lecia Piggee, 12008 Springtree Drive, Little Rock. L100, Springtree Village Phase 4, $208,800.

RLA Investments, LLC., to Mid South Homebuyers, GP L17, Bellevue Phase IV, $208,680.

Cameron Tate Aviles; Samantha Joyce Burnside to Charles Jonathan Portis, 7106 Hillwood Road, Little Rock. L435, Kingwiid Place, $207,000.

Keith L. Petersen; Linda L. Petersen to Brett R. James; Anna R. James, 2300 Maple Ridge Road, Little Rock. L168, Sandpiper Phase II, $204,000.

Kevin Baker; Mattie Baker to Martin Schmidt; Erica France, L1 B17, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $203,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Alesia Turntine, 32 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L214 B2, The Parks Phase I, $202,900.

Rachel Weiler to Shonda A. Penzo, 272 Plainview Circle, North Little Rock. L11 B8, Park Hill NLR, $202,000.

Kingsley Eruemulor to Shaneka Montrell Jones; Tyree L. Jones, 95 Westfield Loop, Little Rock. L22, Westfield Phase II, $200,000.

Charles J. Hall to Richard McDaniel; Kaci McDaniel, L93, River Manor Estates, $200,000.

Diedre F. Reed Davis; Edward Davis to Betty Wright, 2108 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock. L4 B39, Cherry & Cox $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Dominic Boose, 65 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L22, Stagecoach Meadows, $197,990.

Douglas D. Wilcox; Julia Annette Stanley; Douglas D. Wilcox Residential Trust to Gloria Scott, 1000 Colonial Drive, Jacksonville. L6R, Collenwood Phase I, $197,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP,. to Scott Krees, 2208 Rock St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B410, DuVal (DuVall), $196,700.

Ricky Harrell; Amanda Harrell to Cheyenne N. Johnston; Stewart A. Johnston, 8213 Noble Road, Jacksonville. Pt NE NE 20-4N-11W, $195,000.

Michael C. Fryar; Lori A. Fryar to Zachary Harris, 5709 N. Locust St., North Little Rock. L14 B221, Park Hill NLR, $195,000.

Taylor Bailey Oneal; Kenneth Daniel Oneal to Sylvia Lee, 3 Eastbrook Circle, Little Rock. L214R, Brookfield Section 5, $194,500.

REI Nation, LLC., to Daniel McAuliffe; Martha McAuliffe, 3307 Holt St., Little Rock. L9 B214, John Barrow, $190,000.

B. E. Delgado; Cammock Family Trust to National Property Holdings, LLC., L68, Kingwood Place, $187,500.

Pamela Rusch; Leila F. Heavner Revocable Trust to Elmer Donaldo Merida Munoz; Carmelino Dario Merida, Pt W/2 NE 32-1S-12W, $185,000.

Carolyn House to Garn James Kemp, 1318 Matehuala Blvd., North Little Rock. L2 B8, Village Of San Luis, $185,000.

Steven A. Jackson to Glenn D. Richmond; Michelle L. Richmond, 9 W. Avalon Drive, North Little Rock. Pt SE NW 22-2N-12W, $185,000.

John H. Stone, III; Valerie G. Stone to Nicholas T. Killough, 104 Hutton Ave., Sherwood. L18 B15, East Meadoes, $185,000.

Gregory Franz Schlottbohm to Michael T. Murphree; Grace M. Murphree, Apt. 902, Andover Square HPR, $183,250.

MAJIC to Tara J. Tinnin, L6 B4, Midland Hills,$180,000.

Delores Patrick; Delores Patrick Revocable Trust to Pamela Bourquin, L95, Silver Creek Phase II, $180,000.

Kamrin Reeves; Kamrin Davidson; Justin Reeves to Kimberly Ann Peters; Dale Andrew Peters, 199 Wildflower Drive, Jacksonville. L188, The Meadows, $176,000.

Doma Investments, LLC., to Shaun Dale Womack; Jaclyn Leah Womack, 221 Chantilly Circle, Maumelle. L464, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $175,000.

Peck Enterprise, LLC., to Querida Kelley, 201 Hollywood Ave., Sherwood. L9 B6, Lake Cherrywood No.2, $174,000.

John David Gough, Jr.; Lisa Jo Gough to Carrie Hern; Stephen Castera, 4805 Ridge Road, North Little Rock. L5 B2, Massie-West, $172,000.

Justin Decamp to REI Nation, LLC., L169, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $171,000.

Kayla Huiras; Conner Bryant to Double Trouble, LLC., 122 Pecan Valley Drive, Sherwood. L13 B1, Willowood, $169,900.

Laura L. Jobe; Laura L. Jones; Jeremy Jobe to Brianna L. Young; Kerry L. Young, Jr., 112 Laver Circle, Little Rock. L621, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-I, $167,000.

John Frederick Beneke to Pakis Pate Real Estate Group, LLC., L11 B28, Pulaski Heights, $167,000.

Deborah Winston; Deborah Watson; Donald Winston to Veronica Bunbury, L185, Yorkwood Phase IV, $165,500.

Mary Coleman Boykin to Bruce Feldman; Carol Feldman, 5400 Timberland Drive, Little Rock. L16, Tall Timber West Phase I, $165,000.

Tad Adam Green to Teri Perkins, 1608 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock. Ls1-4, Mary Sallie Bateman's, $165,000.

Majid Jamali; Sara Akbarian to Matthew E. Deline; Susan M. Deline; The Deline Family Trust, 416 Trumpler St., Little Rock. L10 B2, Gibralter Heights, $161,000.

TCB Investments, LLC., to VBKH, LLC., L8, Greenfield Park; L64, Traskwood, $159,000.

Sharon A. Tufford to Hannah Howard; Craig Jones, 917 W. Lee Ave., Sherwood. Pt NW SE 1-2N-12W, $159,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Drew Sauer, L31, Bamboo Village Phase I, $157,000.

Allen T. Parker to Chad Costa Realtor, Inc., L12, Deerewood, $155,500.

Clara Louise Goss; The Goss Living Trust to DSR Homes, LLC., Pt SW SW 32-3N-11W, $155,000.

Donna Jill Burks; Gerald W. Burks (dec'd) to Carol Wright, 6 Archview Drive, Little Rock. L3, Archview Acres, $152,500.

Sarah Elizabeth Marie Fett; Sarah Elizabeth Marie Barnett to New Horizons Dream Realty, LLC., 33 Meadowbrook Lane, Little Rock. L33, West Markham Heights, $152,400.

Kenneth T. Kellner to Carlos Omar Trevino; Ashley Howell, 101 King Pine Road, Sherwood. L1 B6, Willowood, $150,000.

Lakeview West, LLC., to Wenhua Du; Zhaoyang Yu, Lot C, Lakeview West, $150,000.