Rotary Club 99’s Fetzer gets achievement award





Karen Fetzer, executive director of Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock, was surrounded by friends and family June 1 when she accepted this year's Judy Love Alumni Achievement Award.

The award was presented by the Little Rock Regional Chamber's Leadership Greater Little Rock program. A party room at the Capital Hotel was overflowing with Rotarians and graduates of the leadership program.

Fetzer was chairwoman of Leadership Greater Little Rock in 2014. Love is the organization's former executive director. The program was established in 1985.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



