RINGING IN SPRING

Scott Connections holds its Spring dinner benefit

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:50 a.m.
Sarah Collins, Samuel Collins, Cindy and David Collins and Keli and John Collins on 06/05/2022 at the Scott Connections Spring Dinner held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Scott Connections held its Spring dinner on June 5 at Scott Plantation Settlement in Scott.

Dinner tables were arranged in the shade of a log cabin and covered in white cloths and centered with spring flower arrangements. Guests enjoyed appetizers and drinks while perusing silent auction items and listening to the band Nostalgia.

Dinner included turkey, brisket and a whole roasted pig with all the trimmings and was catered by Count Porkula.

Money raised helps fund the Scott Settlement, a collection of historic buildings depicting early farm and plantation life including a log cabin and tenant houses, a school, a doctor's office and a blacksmith shop.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


Print Headline: Scott Connections holds its Spring dinner benefit

