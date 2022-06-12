Spillars discusses Battle of Cane Hill at Bella Vista Civil War Round Table meeting

BELLA VISTA -- Jim Spillars spoke June 2 at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table on the Battle of Cane Hill.

He is a seventh-generation Washington County resident and said he had relatives on both sides of the Civil War.

He said the valley now known as Cane Hill was during that time known as Boonesboro. It had two colleges in the area and good farming. The Confederate Army could not get supplies north of Ozark, and the battle began as a foraging party that was misunderstood, he said.

James Blunt was the general for the Union army, and John Sappington Marmaduke was the general for the Confederate army. The colonels under them were Joseph Shelby under Marmaduke and William Cloud under Blunt.

The beginnings of the battle took place Nov. 8, 1862, when a group of soldiers under Cloud's command ran off a foraging party, Spillars said. On Nov. 23, 1862, Marmaduke moved in with a commissary wagon train for serious foraging. On Nov. 27, 1862, Thanksgiving Day, Blunt moved against Marmaduke. The Union army moved to within seven miles of Cane Hill.

Spillars noted Blunt was known for an explosive temper. At one point three of his men went into a home in the area where the man of the house was away fighting in the war, and they laid on the bed in the upstairs bedroom in their muddy boots. The lady of the house went and talked to Blunt about it, and he came to the home and beat the men with the flat of his saber, Spillars said.

The battle took place Nov. 28, 1862. Spillars said the artillery battle went from 10 to 11 a.m. The town, for the most part, was spared, because the battle was so quick, he said. By noon the battle moved toward Newberg. The attack started at 1 p.m. The Union fighters started chasing the Confederates out of their positions for a three-mile running battle. The Confederate commissary wagon train the armies had been fighting over was not completely out of danger. There was artillery fire from both armies, and the federal army was pushing mountain howitzers up the hill. Thick smoke came from muskets and cannons, and men fired without knowing if there was anything in front of them, he said.

The Union army raised the stars and stripes on Reed Mountain, and then the pursuit continued at 5 p.m. Fighting became fierce and close. Around dusk a Union lieutenant colonel was wounded. There had been a five-mile running fight. The Confederates offered a flag of truce, and Blunt accepted. Spillars said Blunt likely accepted because his men were exhausted after a full day of fighting.

Casualties were low on both sides. Blunt set up his headquarters at Boonesville.

Spillars said the battle, in the short term, was a draw, because the Confederate objective was to get the commissary wagon train out of the area, which they did, and the Union objective was to get the Confederates out of Northwest Arkansas to secure Missouri, which they did.

Spillars also shared slides of the various guns used at the battle and brought examples of some of the projectiles fired by some of the guns.