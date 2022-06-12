Sports provides much-needed distraction

Like most of you, I try to keep up each day with current events and be an informed citizen on the issues when it's time to vote.

But, my goodness, stories in the newspaper and on TV can be brutal, even depressing: War in Ukraine, gas prices/food prices and, worse of all, children being slaughtered in Uvalde, Texas. There are many issues that deserve our attention but we could use a break from it all, at least for a few hours.

That's where sports comes in and I'm talking about sports without the politics.

I grew up a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan in the 1960s and '70s when I idolized players like Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, and Ted Simmons. I didn't know anything back then about their politics. Still don't.

So, why should I care what some NFL assistant coach said after a workout last week? Why should I care about two SEC millionaire coaches squabbling with each other and throwing a hissy fit?

I don't, despite ESPN demanding that I do.

Like many of you, my focus is on Arkansas baseball and its quest to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Shades of 2009?

Quite possibly, especially after Arkansas beat North Carolina 4-1 on Saturday to take the lead in a best-of-3 Super Regional. But the season could still be over within hours if the Tar Heels come back to win two.

Advancing to Omaha seemed like a long shot for Arkansas, which began NCAA Tournament play after losing six of its last eight games. But Arkansas somehow managed to pull together and win the NCAA Stillwater, Okla., Regional.

Sound familiar?

If not, let me fill you in because I was along for the ride as a beat writer for this newspaper in 2009 when the Razorbacks caught fire and finished tied for third in the College World Series. Reaching Omaha seemed like a long shot after Arkansas began NCAA Tournament play after losing eight straight conference games and two of its four tries in the SEC Tournament.

Then came Norman, Okla., when Arkansas transformed into the feisty, snarling, slobbering Hogs we've come to expect from Dave Van Horn coached teams. Arkansas went 3-0 and pounded the Sooners, 17-6 and 11-0, on their home field.

It was marvelous, especially watching OU fans fold up their lawn chairs and trickle out while being held hitless for 8 1/3 innings by Drew Smyly, a freshman at the time.

Next came Tallahassee, Fla., where the Razorbacks swept past the Seminoles 7-2 and 9-8. Arkansas then went 2-2 at the College World Series with both losses coming to LSU, the eventually national champions.

A strong finish for sure, especially for a Razorbacks team that finished fourth in the SEC West with a 14-15 record.

Thirteen years later, the Porkers of 2022 cried wee, wee, wee all the way home after losing 2 of 3 at Alabama to end the regular season then both of their games in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks were able to rest briefly at home before making the relatively short drive to Stillwater and win another NCAA Regional Tournament in Oklahoma.

Now, it's the Hogs vs. the Tar Heels in the Carolinas, where they typically brush their barbeque with vinegar, an unconscionable act for those of us who prefer the Memphis style.

Baseball is a grind, especially for the players and coaches. But it can also wear on fans and those who follow the team as part of their job. I remember being away from home 22 of 27 days during the postseason travels of 2009. It was fun but exhausting.

So this weekend, we turn inward again to the baseball Razorbacks and hope they can keep us entertained and distracted, at least for a few hours, from the complexities and madness of the outside world.

We could use it, for sure.