Stamkos scores twice, leads Tampa to Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning's bid for a three-peat is alive and well.

With captain Steven Stamkos leading the way, the two-time defending champions beat the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night, securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year.

"It's going to be tough to get out of the moment and look back and realize what a special group we have here because there's still some games to be played," Stamkos said. "You're still not at the end of our goal, but in saying that this group is pretty amazing and pretty special."

Stamkos scored two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 20 saves for the Lightning, who won the series 4-2 -- winning four consecutive games after losing the first two on the road -- and will face the Colorado Avalanche in the Cup final.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver.

"It's probably not the greatest word to use, but I'm impressed by this group," Coach Jon Cooper said.

"It's impressive what they've done. ... I'm just utterly impressed by what they do to win a hockey game," the coach added. "And the fact that they they have every excuse in the world to not win because nobody would fault them by saying hey, you won one, you won two, and to come back and and go for a third. I'm impressed."

Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York's Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat assisted on the winner with 6 1/2 minutes left, with the puck deflecting off Stamkos' knee into the net after Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped the initial shot.

Stamkos also scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle midway through the second period.

"I obviously was a little disappointed in myself for taking the penalty. ... It's easy to say now, but for some reason I wasn't as rattled as I usually am in those situations," Stamkos said. "I was just confident in our group that we would find a way, whether it was in regulation or was in overtime. We deserved to win the game. That was the feeling we had from puck drop."

The Lightning are the first team to make three consecutive appearances in the Cup final since Edmonton did it from 1983-85. They are trying to become the first to win three consecutive championships since the New York Islanders claimed four in a row from 1980-83.

The Rangers, down 3-2 in a series for the third consecutive round, were 5-0 in elimination games this postseason before Saturday night.

The only teams to win more elimination games in a single postseason were the 1975 New York Islanders (eight), 2014 Los Angeles Kings (seven) and 2003 Minnesota Wild (six).

"It's hard right now. But we played well, we battled hard, we had a chance to win all those games," Rangers Coach Gerard Gallant said. "They found a way to get the big goal at the big time."

New York dropped three of the first four games before winning three consecutive elimination games to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round. They lost the first two on the road at Carolina before rebounding to oust the Hurricanes in seven games to reach the East final.

It was a different story Saturday night, with the Lightning limiting New York's scoring opportunities while outshooting the Rangers 31-21.

Vasilevskiy went long stretches without being tested. He faced just seven shots in the opening period, six in the second and eight in the third.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) shows left wing Pat Maroon (14) the Prince of Wales trophy after the team defeated the New York Rangers during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after defeating the New York Rangers Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) holds up the Prince of Wales trophy after the team defeated the New York Rangers during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) sprays water on his face after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot against New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) gets around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) plays the puck of his chest after getting around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

